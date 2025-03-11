A police officer has admitted sending homophobic, racist, sexist and transphobic messages, claiming he did it to “fit in” with his colleagues.

A misconduct hearing was told that PC Gareth Horton exchanged messages, which contained “homophobic and violent overtones,” as well as racist, transphobic and sexist themes, with another officer while both were serving in the Merseyside police, between March and July 2023.

Horton, who moved to Dyfed-Powys Police in October 2023, said he was “so remorseful”, and claimed he was just trying to “fit in.”

He went on to say: “This does not represent my true character. It’s ignorance and stupidity on my behalf.”

However, the hearing’s chairman, Ian Arundale, said the actions spoke to a “pattern of behaviour” against groups that were protected under the Equality Act, and Horton was dismissed and banned from policing.

The messages were uncovered during an investigation into the other officer. They included homophobic insults about gay TV presenter Phillip Schofield, as well as about a transphobic advert.

Horton responded to several messages with homophobic, racist and violent overtones as well as with crying laughing emojis.

The police force’s barrister, Katherine Hampshire, said the public would be “rightly horrified” had they seen the messages.

“You behaved in a manner that would discredit the police service and undermine public confidence,” she said. “Given the seriousness, the only outcome would be one of dismissal.”

Defence barrister Susan Ferrier, said Horton “could not be more honest and forthcoming”, adding: “This is a young man who has behaved in a bad way and he knows that.

“But he has done every single thing within his power to put this right.”

Ferrier was critical of what she saw as the “unusual and irregular way” the misconduct process had been accelerated.

“A final written warning would be the entirely appropriate approach to take,” she suggested.

