Divorce is often messy, but it’s also often liberating, fun, and a little silly, too. In her new feature film Lakeview (trailer below), Canadian filmmaker Tara Thorne explores it all, through a sapphic lens.

A supremely queer comedy, Lakeview follows bisexual woman Darcy (To The Moon star Lesley Smith), who is in the midst of a dramatic divorce from her husband.

In order to see her through this tough and tricky period, she invites her closest friends to her parents’ lakeside retreat, ready to cheers to a new chapter in her life. Yet she’s not the only one arriving with something to expel – all her pals have their own dramas to digest.

Amidst moments of heartfelt revelation and comedic chaos (plus the arrival of one of Darcy’s ex-lovers, Dax, played by Hilary Adams), Lakeview provides something rare: a celebration of friendship and love between queer women.

Such films are on the up in recent years (think Bottoms and Drive-Away Dolls), and now Lakeview is a wonderfully slapstick addition to the canon.

PinkNews can exclusively share the trailer for Thorne’s new project, ahead of its screening at the BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival on 24 and 29 March.

“I would like to raise a glass to our very best friend Darcy, who is joining us here on the miraculous event of her divorce,” says pal one, Lauren (Nicole Steeves).

Then, under fireworks, during lake swims and through group trips, the clan touch on all the things that matter for queer friends: exes, loyalty, jealousy, growing a family, sex and forgiveness.

“Thank you for holding onto the pieces of me that I thought were gone. I don’t know what I did to be so lucky in my life,” says Darcy, rounding off the trailer with a rousing ode to female friendship.

Lakeview is playing at BFI Flare on 24 and 29 March, and tickets are available now.

