Gay adult film star Roman Mercury has died, friend confirms

Gay adult film star Roman Mercury has died, a friend of the star has confirmed.

The Brazillian adult film performer died at the age of 45. The news of Mercury’s passing was shared to X (formerly Twitter) on 27 February by friend and fellow adult performer Greg Dixxon.

“With profound sadness, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of @romanmercury_,” Dixxon wrote in the statement. “Roman left us unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of passion, talent, and kindness that touched the lives of so many around the world.”

He continued: “His family will spread his ashes in the ocean near his favorite place to live in Southern California. Roman, you will always be missed, but never forgotten!”

Dixxon said to Out Magazine that Mercury’s cause of death was a heart attack. “I was informed by the family that his passing was due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, meaning he suffered from a heart attack,” Dixxon told the outlet.

“Although his physical heart had issues, his spiritual heart always shined by helping others. I’d like to believe that he is now in the heavens back with his husband.” His husband passed away in 2024.

“Even in the midst of this loss, Roman was very persistent, intelligent, and organized.”

Dixxon reflected on his impact beyond his role in the adult industry, saying, “Roman was so much more than that. His legacy shall live on.”

Mercury was born in São Paulo, Brazil, and lived and worked in the US in the adult film industry. The late star also had a background in gymnastics.

He had 89 performance credits with brands including Raging Stallion, RawFuckClub, TopFanVids, TheBroNetwork, Pantheon Productions, and MenAtPlay, among others, per the Internet Adult Film Database (IAFD). He received his first-ever GayVN Awards nomination in 2025, and had 411,000 followers on X.

Dixxon remembered Mercury for “his friendly demeanor instantly sparked a chemistry that carried throughout,” he told Instinct Magazine.



