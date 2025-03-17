A Wisconsin conservative had a change of heart during a hearing about an anti-trans bill.

During the public hearing about the proposed legislation, which would ban gender-affirming care for under-18s in the state, an elderly man apologised after coming around on LGBTQ+ – specifically transgender – rights.

“I was invited here to give my support for Bill 104,” said the man, identified only as Larry. “I have very little knowledge of gay people and things like that. So, when I came here, my eyes were opened.”

He continued: “I was one of the critics sat on the side who sat on the side and made the decision that there were only two genders, so I got an education that was unbelievable… my perspective for people has changed.”

He finished by apologising for being at the hearing.

Lawmakers in Wisconsin are currently debating a piece of anti-trans legislation. Assembly Bill 104.

Wisconsin Assembly Bill 104 was introduced on 5 March and aims to ban gender transition medical intervention for individuals under 18 years of age. During the hearing a week later, Republicans claimed it would protect children.

State senator Cory Tomczyk, one of the bill’s authors, said that the bill wasn’t meant to “demonise” the transgender community, but his comment was met with groans, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

Democrats, meanwhile, criticised the proposed law, with representative Lisa Subeck accusing the bill’s sponsors of not having the necessary training to make this kind of decision.

“Knowing that physicians follow what is considered the standard of care, and that is set forth by organisations like the American Academy of Paediatrics… why is it that on this particular issue we should substitute the judgment of legislators for the judgment of physicians and families?” she asked.

Fellow Democrat Renuka Mayadev said the law wouldn’t solve any real problems, adding that there were far more important matters that should be addressed.

Trans healthcare has been under increasing attack since Trump took office, with multiple states introducing bans on medical care for transgender youth, amongst other anti-trans measures.. Since late 2024, TransEquality.org have tracked 120 anti-trans bills – an alarming increase from the 80 anti-trans bills introduced last year.

