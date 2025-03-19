Award-winning actor and writer Harvey Fierstein has claimed he has been banned from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC after US president Donald Trump’s takeover of the venue.

Fierstein, known for his writing work in theatre productions including Kinky Boots and Funny Girl as well as acting roles in Mrs Doubtfire and Independence Day – millennials may also recognise him as the voice of Yao in Disney’s Mulan – claimed productions he wrote have been banned from the performing arts centre.

In a post on Instagram, Fierstein claimed over 10 theatre shows he had written or starred in had been banned from being performed at the theatre. He didn’t name a specific reason for the ban, however several of the shows listed have LGBTQ+ themes.

“I have been banned from The Kennedy Center,” he wrote. “A few folks have written to ask how I feel about Trump’s takeover of The Kennedy Center. How do you think I feel?”

Actor and writer Harvey Fierstein says he’s been banned from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

He went on to claim that several shows, including Kinky Boots, Hairspray, Safe Sex, The Sissy Duckling, La Cage Aux Folles, and Spookhouse, had been “banned” from being performed at the Washington DC theatre.

“I have been in the struggle for our civil rights for more than 50 years only to watch them snatched away by a man who actually couldn’t care less. He does this stuff only to placate the religious right so they’ll look the other way as he savages our political system for his own glorification,” Fierstein said, adding that Trump “attacks free speech” and his “only allegiance is to himself”.

“My fellow Americans I warn you – this is NOT how it begins. This is how freedom ENDS! Trump may have declared ‘woke’ as dead in America. We must prove him wrong,” he wrote.

Republican Richard Grenell, who was appointed executive director of the centre in February, claimed on Twitter/X that Harvey Fierstein and his work had not been banned from the centre.

“You aren’t banned. In fact, come do Hairspray or La Cage here at the Kennedy Center. This is your personal invite,” he wrote. “Let’s meet. If, however, you can handle diverse opinions and want to be inclusive of everyone, that is.”

You may like to watch

Hey, @HarveyFierstein.



This is a total lie. Whoever told you this (because you obviously didn’t do your own research) should be fired from your team for purposefully making you look foolish.



I, too, have been in the fight for equality for decades.



I’m the President of the… pic.twitter.com/IuLsyaQ7Ns — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 18, 2025

Donald Trump was named chair of the Kennedy Center in February to widespread outcry. Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes resigned from the performing arts centre’s board after Trump took over, while Barbie star Issa Rae also cut ties with the organisation.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” Rae wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The Kennedy Center’s board is now solely made up of Trump appointees.

Trump told reporters in February: “So we took over the Kennedy Center. We didn’t like what they were showing and various other things. We’re going to make sure that it’s good and it’s not going to be woke. There’s no more woke in this country.”

PinkNews has contacted the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for comment.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.