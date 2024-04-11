Strictly’s Johannes Radebe to star in Kinky Boots for 2025 UK tour

Strictly Come Dancing icon Johannes Radebe is starring in a UK and Ireland tour of West End musical Kinky Boots.

The Strictly pro will don the red boots and take on the lead role of Lola as part of a tour in 2025.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on 12 April via ATG Tickets, with a presale taking place now for ATG members.

Announcing the news on social media, Radebe said: “Another dream is realized. I’m making my musical debut as Lola in Kinky Boots, the only role I’ve always envisaged playing. I feel like everything I have achieved in my career has led to this moment. I’ve been granted the opportunity to step into the world of musicals.”

“I know these are big boots/shoes to fill but I promise to show up for the task and keep spreading the message of the show…Kinky Boots celebrates individuality and challenges us to encourage acceptance, love people for who they are, look out for one another, and to just be yourself,” he added.

He’ll be joined by Dan Partridge, who will lead the show alongside Johannes in the role of Charlie Price, while Nikolai Foster will direct the show.

The tour will begin on 17 January, 2025 in Leicester and head to venues in the likes of Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool and finish up in Oxford on 26 July.

Kinky Boots is a Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning musical, featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper.

The stage musical is based on the 2005 film – which was inspired by true events – and it tells the story of a struggling shoe factory in Northampton that attempts to save itself by tapping into a niche market: boots for drag queens.

You can check out the full Kinky Boots tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Woking, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Brighton, Bristol, Liverpool, Oxford and Stockton-on-Tees go on sale via ATG Tickets.

The general sale takes place from 10am on 12 April, while ATG card members can access a presale from 10am on 11 April.

For tickets for other shows on the tour, you can head to kinkybootstour.com to check on-sale dates and times.