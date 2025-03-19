A new ad for Apple AirPods 4, directed by legendary filmmaker Spike Jonze and starring an all-dancing, all-vogueing Pedro Pascal, has fans losing it.

The actor, best-known The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, featured in the clip for the Apple-brand earphones, which dropped on Tuesday (18 March). The advertisement starts with a glum-looking, earphone-less Pascal leaving a cafe after what appears to have been an emotional exchange with another customer.

The actor, now wandering a snowy cityscape, pops in his AirPods, activating the noise-cancellation feature as strangers begin to dance around him.

After an exchange with a stranger asking for directions, Pascal spots a noticeably more-cheerful version of himself who breaks into dance set across the now floral-paved city streets.

Pascal’s moves left fans thrilled, with one person on X/Twitter proclaiming the clip an “instant masterpiece”.

Someone else wrote: “Pedro, saying ‘you’re perfect’ while staring directly in the camera is not healthy for me.”

Another fan said: “Watching Pedro Pascal try to vogue is the perfect start to the day. The man is sexy, talented, always reps his culture, fights for his trans sister and trans rights, plus always keeps things very bi. You gotta love him.”

The love for Pascal stems not just from his vibrant energy and unabashed positivity, but for his support of LGBTQ+, and particularly trans, rights. The star has often voiced his support for his transgender sister, the actress Lux Pascal.

In an interview with Spanish-language magazine Ya in 2021, shortly after she came out publicly, Lux said that her brother was the most “important part” of her transition, calling him her “guide”.

You may like to watch

Last month, he was praised for an Instagram post where he said couldn’t stand people who were “terrorising the smallest, most-vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you except the right to exist”.

Alongside other projects, Pascal is set to appear in new movie Materialists.

The romantic comedy-drama, written and directed by Celine Song, follows professional matchmaker Lucy, played by Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Dakota Johnson, as she becomes entwined in a toxic love triangle involving a former lover and an eccentric millionaire (Pascal).

Chris Evans also stars in the film, as does Steven Spielberg’s son Sawyer. The first trailer was released on Tuesday (18 March), attracting more than 1.3 million views in less than a day.

Materialists is due to open in the US on 13 June.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

