Sorry to those anticipating The Sex Lives of College Girls season four, as school is potentially out forever: Max has cancelled the queer favourite TV series after three seasons.

The comedy-drama, created by The Mindy Project’s Mindy Kaling, ran for three seasons from 2021 on the streamer. Season three began airing in November, and ended just over two months ago.

In the process, the show garnered a sizable – and largely queer – cult following, and helped to launch the career of lesbian pop star Reneé Rapp.

After her pop career blew up, and she gained the leading role in the Mean Girls musical film adaptation, Rapp decided to depart from the show. Her leading, lesbian character Leighton Murray left the series midway through season three after being accepted into Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Following Rapp’s departure, fan interest in the series dwindled slightly, with viewership of season three declining, according to Deadline.

Reneé Rapp concluded her role as Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls. (Max)

Hope isn’t entirely lost for fans of the teen show though. According to the publication, Warner Bros. Television, the production company behind the series, is exploring options to move The Sex Lives of College Girls to another streaming giant for season four.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is exploring Netflix as an option, due to Kaling’s stream of shows that are already on the platform, including Running Point and Never Have I Ever.

Despite its shrinking audience, the end of season three of The Sex Lives of College Girls struck a chord with viewers as fan favourite lead character Bela Malhotra (Amrit Kaur) realised she’s bisexual after kissing her friend Haley (Belle Adams).

Amrit Kaur’s Bela had a revelation to share in the season three finale of The Sex Lives Of College Girls. (HBO Max)

The cancellation, right after the already LGBTQ+-inclusive show introduced another slice of vibrant queer representation, has riled fans up.

“As soon as they introduced Kacey [Gracie Lawrence] and she actually meshed with the group AND after Bela came out????? now we can’t see her gf era???? I’m sick to my stomach,” wrote one fan on social media.

“WTF. We just got started with a queer Bela storyline!!! I needed like slow burn Bela x Taylor storyline!!!!,” another wrote.

“Weird another LGBTQ+ show cancelled. I’m so sick of this,” a third shared, alongside an eye-roll emoji.

as soon as we got the bisexual bela storyline…. https://t.co/QYmi0zGN0A pic.twitter.com/ocPJbMOlaq — jj • yj spoilers (@lottiemctthews) March 18, 2025

knew this was coming but at least we got canon bisexual bela malhotra https://t.co/L7NYCKVBSX pic.twitter.com/JNep2jmpOq — Logan (@mascmaddox) March 18, 2025

Other fans stated that, while they could see the cancelation coming due to the diminishing quality of the third season, they were still disappointed to see it axed.

The Sex Lives of College Girls joins a wave of LGBTQ+ shows cancelled on streaming platforms in the past few months alone, including both Netflix’s Girls5eva and Prime Videos’ Cruel Intentions.

