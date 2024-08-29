With the news of new The Sex Lives of College Girls cast members and plot points, we’re excitedly seated for season 3!

The teen-comedy drama is co-created by Inside Out’s Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Justin Noble.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows college roommates booksmart Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), sex-positive Bela (Amrit Kaur), lesbian icon Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and athlete Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) on the ups and downs of their adventures at the fictional Essex College.

HBO Max’s show was renewed for a third season at the end of last year and we’re got all the answers for what’s to come from season three’s cast, plot and release.

(Isabella Vosmikova/HBO Max)

Who is in the cast of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3?

The regular stars – Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp and Scott – will be joined by a quartet of new faces.

Willow star Ruby Cruz, Devin Craig, Michael Provost and Roby Attal will be joining the much-anticipated show’s third season, Deadline reported.

Ruby Cruz joins ‘THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS’ in a recurring role. pic.twitter.com/swHrwrdPFg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 18, 2024

Other casting news has come from the outlet which reported that Trauma actor Mia Rodgers will play Taylor, a new character, who is a first-year international student on exchange.

It has also been announced that Glamorous actor Michael Hsu Rosen will be joining the cast in a major recurring role as an Essex student named Brian.

The news comes after Rapp revealed last year, in a bittersweet post, that she will not be a series regular in season three and depart the show for good after just a handful of episodes.

(Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max)

Who is the plot of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3?

During season two, the foursome encountered a rocky road in their friendship and season three is set to focus on the drama of sophomore-year living arrangements.

“We dangle this idea of — who’s going to room together in second year?” Noble told Variety.

“For me, that was always the most fascinating part of college. It’s literally announcing a test. It’s saying, ‘Hey, you all lived together. Do you like each other enough to live together again?’

“I remember being in the meeting when it happened and looking around like, ‘Oh, my God, are we going to answer in front of everyone and say we want to live with these people?’”

(Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max)

Following on from season two, Kimberly and Whitney are at odds when Kimberly falls for Whitney’s ex. Reeling from betrayal Whitney told her sorority that she wanted to move rooms.

Leighton, who recently dumped her girlfriend, was looking forward to moving into the sorority house but changed her mind after the group’s donor made offensive remarks about queer and non-binary people.

Then there’s Bela, who after a tumultuous season two, is arriving at a point of self-reflection as she realises she’s hurting those around her. To cope with the realisation, Bela meets with the college’s dean to talk about transferring schools.

(Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max)

So, in summary, there’s a lot of drama that will be packed into season three!

The Sex Lives of College Girls’ season 3 is expected to air on HBO Max in November 2024.

First look at ‘THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS’ Season 3.



Coming soon to Max. pic.twitter.com/KDSOy3TnNG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 5, 2024

How to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls?

In the UK, The Sex Lives of College Girls seasons one and two are available to stream on ITVX.

In the US, seasons one and two are available to stream on HBO Max.