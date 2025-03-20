Queer “Cheap Thrills” singer Sia has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Dan Bernad, less than a year after quietly welcoming her third child, Somersault.

The Australian, nine-time Grammy-nominated star, real name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, married Bernad in a secret wedding in December 2022, before the pair celebrated with a formal ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May 2023.

Yet court documents indicate that Sia filed for divorce from Bernad on Tuesday, 18 March, citing irreconcilable differences, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The legal documents also confirm that Sia and Bernad welcomed their first child together almost a year ago, on 27 March 2024. The “Chandelier” hitmaker has requested legal and physical custody of their child, named Somersault Wonder Bernad, but suggested she is open to the father having visitation rights.

Documents suggest that Sia requested Bernad does not receive spousal support.

In addition to Somersault, the musician has two other children, whom she adopted in 2019 while they were aged 18. She has since become a grandmother, with one of her sons welcoming twins in 2020.

In 2020, Sia opened up about the experience of becoming a mother to the two children, whom she adopted as they were getting too old to remain in foster care.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, referring to the Covid-19 lockdowns that were in place at the time.

“But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them,” she added.

Speaking to InStyle in 2020, the singer shared that she had wanted to become a mother for her “whole entire life” and that she was inspired to adopt after watching HBO documentary Foster.

During the same interview, she revealed that had undergone in-vitro fertilization treatments in the hope of getting pregnant with her first husband, Erik Anders Lang, whom she married in 2014.

“Eventually, we did get embryos,” Sia said, “but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn’t able to use them.” Sia and Lang sought a divorce in 2016.

Speaking about her divorce from Lang in 2023, Sia that she became “severely depressed” in the aftermath.

“I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop,” she told Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 podcast.

“That one was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really really severely depressed, and so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”

Sia identifies as queer, having first came out in 2013, and has previously spoken about dating men and women.

