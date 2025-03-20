Drag star Tiara Skye has cornered the Liberal Democrat’s Liverpool leader and “Britain’s sexiest politician” Carl Cashman to ask the country’s most pressing question: can he name three transgender celebrities?

While Tiara Skye is best known for interrogating randomers on the street of London, she’s proved that she’s actually a journalist, ladies and gentleman, and not just a chaotic TikTok superstar at all.

In an 11-minute, frankly hilarious video for KLOSS community, the self-proclaimed “street walker/queer talker” met with Cashman to probe him on trans rights, Nigel Farage, and most importantly, whether he’s foreskin, or against skin?

Much like her namesake, Tiara’s profile has headed skywards in recent years, as her outlandish and excessive interview style has proven a hit on social media.

During her vox pop style chats, mostly conducted in London’s queer capital Soho, the drag performer asks passersbys vital questions, like ‘Can you name three lesbians?, “Can you name three vegetarian celebrities?” and “Can you spell diarrhoea?” (Editor’s note: it’s harder than you think).

Arriving outside the Houses of Parliament, the South African transgender drag queen promised to “go in deep, prolapsely,” when grilling Cashman, and pledged to ask him: “What is a byelection? And when is the gay one?”

Cashman, 33, is leader of the Liberal Democrats group for Liverpool City Council and a Lib Dem councillor. The people of the internet – mainly gay men, it has to be said – have frequently referred to him as Britain’s sexiest politician, thanks to his endless supply of thirst, shirtless gym pics on social media.

Instantly flirtatious and remarking on Cashman’s coveted title, Tiara started with the zinger, “Are you foreskin, or against skin?”, to which Cashman quipped: “Definitely foreskin.”

And then, with all the bashfulness of an asteroid hurtling to earth, Tiara pledges: “We’re gonna talk some politics, we’re gonna talk some views, we might be talking about anal.”

The pair then jumped into a cab so that Tiara could find out the true tea on what it’s like being a Liberal Democrat.

“You are part of the Liberal Democrat party,” she began. “What time does your party start?”

Evidently on the ball, Cashman joked: “It’s 24/7.”

Then, hitting Cashman with her classic line of questioning, she asked: “Name three transgender people please?”

“Umm, there’s Caitlyn Jenner…” began Cashman, before Tiara delivered a rib-cracking response: “Not on this show!”

As mentioned, Tiara Skye does enter her journalist era, getting Cashman to touch on why people should vote Liberal Democrat, and asking for his stance on trans rights.

“The Conservatives have ruined the country, and the Liberal Democrats are going to make them pay for it. We’ve already took 72 MPs from them,” he quipped.

Then, responding Tiana’s question about trans folk: “What we’re seeing in America at the moment is kind of a villainisation of trans people and I worry that that could be the same in this country.”

He added: “I think we’re a lot more tolerant in the UK, but the government’s got a lot to answer for.”

After Tiara quipped that she “hates being tolerated,” Cashman answered: “You make a good point because you shouldn’t be tolerated. It should just be accepted.”

In classic Tiara Skye style, the drag icon continued by probing Cashman on his thoughts on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. But, before he could answer, she jumped in, to declare Farage a “d**khead”.

Tiara Skye, never change.

