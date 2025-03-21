The Residence, Netflix’s latest murder mystery whodunnit boasts an all-star cast, including Orange is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, WandaVision star Randall Park – and queen of pop, Kylie Minogue.

What do you get when you put Shondaland (the studio behind Bridgerton), a fan favourite character from one of Netflix’s biggest shows as a lead and a pop legend playing herself? Well, apparently, you get The Residence; a murder mystery based in Joe Biden’s old gaffe – the White House.

The official synopsis of the series, which is available to stream now on Netflix, reads as follows, “132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body. 1 wildly eccentric detective. 1 disastrous State Dinner. The Residence, a new series from Shondaland, is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Aduba plays eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp, hailed as “the best detective in the world” – though we think Benoit Blanc might have something to say about that. And the dead body, it turns out, belongs to Giancarlo Esposito’s White House Chief Usher, A.B. Wynter.

But even more excitingly, one of those 157 suspects is queen of pop, Australia’s sweetheart and “Padam Padam” hitmaker Kylie Minogue.

Minogue appears briefly in the trailer, apparently a special guest performer during the deadly State Dinner between the American and Australian government.

Hilariously, Minogue only ends up performing after the president’s social secretary, Lily Schumacher (Molly Griggs), fails to book a musical guest. Kylie does so – but only if she can stay in the Lincoln Bedroom.

As Cordelia says right at the end of the trailer, “I’m trying to solve a murder, and I’ve got the FBI, the president of the United States, and Kylie Minogue breathing down my neck.” In other words – not very stress free.

The Residence is available to stream on Netflix now.

