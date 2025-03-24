Despite already releasing an EP in January, ridiculously talented LGBTQ+ artist Ethel Cain has already announced a follow-up to her 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter.

Titled Willoughby Tucker I’ll Always Love You, Ethel Cain announced today (March 24) that the album will be released in August and will set the stage for her next European and North American tour.

The upcoming project is expected to extend the narrative arc established in Preacher’s Daughter as the new album’s title appears to be a reference to Cain’s fictional first boyfriend, who was featured on the earlier album.

Her January EP, Perverts, received praise but was a divergence from the existing ‘lore’ in Cain’s music.

Cain announced the news on Instagram to coincide with her birthday, writing: “Before everything, there was you. 1986, the year everything changed forever.”

“Ethel cain’s sophomore album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You releases this august.”

The album artwork Cain posted features a sepia-toned picture of a man sitting in the woods.

Ethel Cain’s international tour will begin in August 2025 and run until November across North America and Europe.

She will be partnering with LGBTQ+ charity The Ally Coalition for the tour, donating $1 from every ticket sale to organisations committed to serving the trans community.

Cain’s real name is Hayden Silas Anhedönia and she only uses Ethel Cain professionally. Originally from Florida, Cain came out as gay to her family when she was 12 and later came out as a trans woman when she was 20.

She previously told Pitchfork: “As I got older, I found out there were other options. It was made clear to everyone that I was not like other people. Whenever I started to develop, I started to come into my own as a trans woman. We were a house divided—it was me versus my whole town.”

Cain now identifies as bisexual and was diagnosed with autism as an adult.