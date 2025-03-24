Lara, a member of the newly-formed girl group KATSEYE, has officially come out as queer, and fans are absolutely thrilled for her.

Taking to the South Korean musical artist platform Weverse, Lara shared through a series of messages revealing that she’s a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

She wrote: “I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like 8 so I really was wanting everybody. Honestly probably before 8. Isn’t half a fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it.”

The singer continued, adding that she feared coming out would ruin her chances of success: “You know in Dream Academy [the reality show and competition that created KATSEYE] when it came out I was really really scared tbh. I didn’t know if people would accept me and I really thought it would ruin my chances of getting in [the group].”

Lara concluded by thanking her fans for the love they have sent her way and for enabling her to be herself: “And then you all were so so nice about it and gave me so much love and support and it made me feel so confident in who I am so I love you for that.”

Fans took to social media to praise the star for being open. In response to an announcement, posted by KATSEYE News on X, one fan wrote: “I’m so proud of her, we love you Lara”.

Another commented: “no but being gay in general especially in your teenage years is TERYFYING. MY SHAYLA I’M SO PROUD OF HER.”

“I’m glad she felt safe and confident enough to tell us, it’s a difficult step but a very important one! I’m so proud of her TT,” another fan captioned a repost of the news.

Another fan crowned her a “lesbian queen”.

“Guys i’m being so serious rn, as a lgbt person I KNOW how much hard this is and i appreciate lara so much for that. really,” another fan gushed, while another commented: “It’s cool that young people who may not have themselves figured out can have people in the spotlight to look up to & relate to in whatever way that it and feel seen & not so alone in the world, especially in the world we live in. so proud of lara.”

Who are KATSEYE and how did they become famous?

KATSEYE is a girl group made up of six members: Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae. The group formed through the 2023 survival show The Debut: Dream Academy – a platform which gained them their fame.

(L-R) Sophia, Megan, Manon, Daniela, Lara Raj and Yoonchae of KATSEYE. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

They debuted their first single “Debut” from their EP, SIS (Soft is Strong) on 28 June 2024.

As reported by NME, the group’s meaning, as explained by member Megan, represents the group and the members’ diverse backgrounds.

Megan said: “Cat’s eye is a crystal and every single one is different. It really represents your femininity, being confident and tapping into who you are. I feel like that’s so us.”

“It shows that no matter where you come from, music is a way to connect,” Sophia said of the group, she added: “I love K-pop and I barely understand Korean, but it just makes you feel a certain way. No matter where you’re from, anybody can enjoy it and anybody can feel something from it.”

