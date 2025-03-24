Multi-hyphenate pop star Miley Cyrus has officially announced her upcoming ninth studio album Something Beautiful, and confirmed its release date.

Following 2023’s mega-hit Endless Summer Vacation, led by omnipresent maybe-Liam-Hemsworth-diss-track “Flowers”, Cyrus today (24 March) confirmed both the name and release date of her next musical instalment.

As written in a post to the former Disney star’s social media, “Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on 30 May, 2025, via Columbia Records.”

The post also confirmed that the record will feature 13 songs, and will be executive produced by Cyrus and frequent collaborator Shawn Everett.

Something Beautiful‘s album cover pictures Cyrus’s silhouette adorned with extra-terrestrial archival 1997 Thierry Mugler and was captured by fashion photographer Glen Luchford.

The cover is, “a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling,” according to Cyrus’s social media post.

Since releasing “Flowers” and Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus has released several musical offerings.

These include “Doctor”, a collaboration with hitmaker Pharrell, a feature on “II Hands II Heaven” from Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning Album of the Year Cowboy Carter and single “Used to Be Young”, on which she worked with Everett.

Cyrus also released original track “Beautiful That Way” from the soundtrack to Pamela Anderson’s The Last Showgirl.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer previously told Harper’s Bazaar that her new album is inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, “but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Everett is known for his work on Adele’s 30, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and SZA’s SOS.

Cyrus is currently in the midst of a legal battle over mega-hit “Flowers”, with singer Bruno Mars’s team claiming the track “copied” portions of “When I Was Your Man”.

Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus will be released 30 May.