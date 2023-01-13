Miley Cyrus fans are convinced she’s dragging Liam Hemsworth in Flowers: ‘Gagged at this diss track!’
Miley Cyrus has dropped the lead single from her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation – and it appears to reference a Bruno Mars song that ex-husband Liam Hemsworth apparently once dedicated to his then-wife.
New single ‘Flowers’ was released at midnight on 13 January, which also marks the start of Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday. A coincidence? We think not – and fans are convinced that the song is a cathartic but very direct message to the Australian actor.
The most directly comparable lyrics to the Bruno Mars’ 2012 anthem “When I Was Your Man” are found in the chorus of the song, as pointed out by one Twitter sleuth.
“When I Was Your Man” is a bitter breakup song detailing all the things an ex-boyfriend would have done differently during a failed relationship. In “Flowers”, Miley is seemingly saying that these failures don’t matter, because she can do it all herself anyway.
It’s unconfirmed whether Hemsworth did actually dedicate the song to Miley, but they did dance to a separate Bruno Mars song at their private wedding ceremony in 2018.
Cyrus also appears to reference the couple’s $2.5 million Southern Californian which burned down in November 2018 with the line: “Built a home and watched it burn.”
‘Flowers’ is the first single from Miley Cyrus’s upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, which will be released in its entirety on 10 March.
A lot of fans have been quick to analyse out the single’s release date and music video – which shows Miley Cyrus strutting through LA in golden hour (wearing vintage Yves Saint Laurent) – in reference to Hemsworth.
Fans have also – unsurprisingly – gagged at Cyrus’s latest music video, lyrics and longevity as an artist.
One wrote: “Miley cyrus is the only person i’ve listened to for over a decade & still somehow i get chilllllllls whenever i see/hear her do her thing.”
“She looks so happy so free look how perfect she is” another added.
Endless Summer Vacation is out in March.
Miley Cyrus has previously described the album as a “love letter to LA.“
