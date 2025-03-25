European countries urge LGBTQ+ travellers to use caution when travelling to US

European countries including Denmark, Germany and Finland have warned LGBTQ+ tourists and those travelling for work to be careful when visiting the US, in the wake of President Trump’s anti LGBTQ+ executive orders.

The three countries updated their travel guidance to urge caution for trans and non-binary travellers after Trump signed an executive order declaring there are only two sexes.

The UK has also reminded people that neither a visa nor electronic system for travel authorisation guarantees entry, USA Today reported.

“If your passport has the gender designation X, or you have changed gender, it is recommended to contact the US embassy prior to travel for guidance on how to proceed,” the Danish foreign ministry’s page reads after being updated on Thursday (20 March).

Finland’s travel page reads: “If the gender listed on the applicant’s passport does not match the gender assigned at birth, the US authorities may deny the application for a travel permit or visa.”

And Germany’s foreign office advised on its updated page that trans or non-binary travellers to the US who use “X” on their passport should check with the authorities before trying to enter the country.

Donald Trump has signed a series of anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders since becoming president. (Getty)

This is not the first time a country has warned queer people about visiting the US: Canada did so in 2023.

In August 2023, the Canadian travel advisory’s ‘Laws and Culture’ section, which warns citizens of risks when travelling to the US, has been updated to recognise the risks posed to LGBTQ+ people.

The update stated: “Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws.”

Since he returned to the White House in January, Trump has signed several executive orders, including one which led the State Department to stop issuing passports with “X” gender markers. Following the move, a group of transgender people sued the administration, with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) calling it “cruel, unfair and unlawful”.

An ACLU spokesperson said: “We’re challenging this unconstitutional passport policy because all people deserve the freedom to live their lives safely and with dignity.”

