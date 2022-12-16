Everyone is losing it over Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan Markle getting a text from Beyoncé

Netflix’s new docuseries Harry and Meghan shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reacting to a text from none other than Beyoncé following their bombshell Oprah interview.

In the second part of the docuseries, which premiered on Thursday 15 December, Meghan is seen receiving a text from the singer in the aftermath of the highly publicised interview, which screened on CBS in March 2021.

“Beyoncé just texted me”, Markle says in the clip, with Harry reacting exactly like we would – maybe we do have more in common with the royals than we thought?

“Shut up”, Harry jokes after looking directly to the camera and doing jazz hands.

Harry's reaction to Meghan getting a message from Beyoncé proves he really is just like the rest of us

Markle does the same, echoing the thoughts of literally anyone who has had the honour of having had their name ever leave Beyoncé’s mouth.

“I still can’t believe she knows who I am.”

Harry then excitably urges his wife to “go and call her”, but Markle somehow manages to keep her cool by reading out the rest of the text.

“She wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and she thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Twitter has predictably exploded with hot takes on the situation, “hollering” at a “Prince recognising a Queen (Beyoncé, not Elizabeth II)”.

Prince Harry jumping to say "let's call her" all excited after Beyoncé sent a text to Meghan. A stan…as I live & breathe.

Meghan: Beyonce just texted.

Meghan: Beyonce just texted.

Prince fucking Harry (a literal prince):

Lmfao. Look Prince Harry's face when Meghan told him that Beyonce just texted. Prince recognizing a Queen.

#PrinceHarry is all of us 😂 this is the moment Meghan tells Harry that #Beyonce just sent her a text 😂

“She will ALWAYS be the celebrity to celebrities,” one Twitter user said, and frankly, we couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

The documentary has become Netflix’s biggest documentary debut yet, with the first part of Harry & Meghan notching up a whopping 81.55 million viewing hours globally in its first week of release, according to the streaming giant.

The first part of the series also received nearly double the amount of viewing figures of The Crown, with 2.4 million people watching it on the day of release (8 December). To put those figures in perspective, The Crown received 1.1 million viewers when it premiered on 8 November.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met Beyoncé at the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019, in which the latter starred as Nala.