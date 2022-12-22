Patti LuPone is joining the WandaVision spinoff and fans are ecstatic: ‘The gays are winning!’

WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: House of Harkness has added bonafide musical firepower to its cast in the form of showbiz legend, Patti LuPone.

The upcoming series will follow the delightfully camp antagonist of Marvel’s WandaVision, Agatha Harkness (played by the Emmy-nominated Kathryn Hahn), after she was trapped in Westview at the end of the the series.

According to Deadline, LuPone – who has won three Tony awards, two Olivier awards and two Grammys – will join the cast of the Marvel show in an as-yet unrevealed role, due to be released on Disney+ in 2023.

LuPone will star alongside Heartstopper’s Joe Locke and The White Lotus co-star Aubrey Plaza in the Marvel offshoot. Although both roles are also being kept under wraps, fans think that Locke could be playing Billy Kaplan/ Wiccan – a gay teen with a dark sense of humour.

Plaza, who has just put in a sensational performance in The White Lotus, will reportedly be playing a villainous role. Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata round out the cast, while Emma Caulfield Ford is also expected to return as her WandaVision character Dottie.

According to Twitter, adding LuPone to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “gay rights”.

agatha coven of chaos casting kathryn hahn, aubrey plaza, joe locke, patti lupone… pic.twitter.com/FWmOs2sc2B — Numb. (@HopelessVisions) December 21, 2022

you’re telling me marvel put aubrey plaza, kathryn hahn, AND patti lupone on one show? they have that technology??? pic.twitter.com/fJm5gz4iIx — ˚ ༘♡✧.* (@aloomf) December 21, 2022

Coven of Chaos was first reported by Variety back in October 2021 and was subsequently confirmed by Marvel in November of the same year. Happily, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is returning to write the spinoff.

One excited fan has already predicted that the show will “sweep the Oscars” thanks to its stellar cast, with another adding “oh the gays are WINNING”.

Oh they’re planning to sweep the Oscars — Majestyᴺᴹ (@StormiTubman) December 21, 2022

oh the gays are WINNING https://t.co/Q0TMXAMDq8 — rujer 🔪 (@theZancientOne) December 22, 2022

They’re clearly making this for the gays https://t.co/vQ6jg0pDcT — Gaynyra Niggaryen💅🏿 (@DannyFleetnik) December 22, 2022

Other fans have pointed out that it would be a missed opportunity to bring LuPone on board without any singing. WandaVision featured the Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning banger “Agatha All Along”.

Could LuPone be ready for to dust off the mic in Agatha: House of Harkness?

This is a serve, you don’t bring in Patti if there’s not going to be singing let’s be real https://t.co/Ale8Bg9qUK — Stephanie Summers Martinelli @ Paldea (@Ikeaflatpack) December 21, 2022

Nominated for a staggering 23 Emmys, WandaVision saw Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch manipulated by her nosey neighbour, Agnes (Hahn) – who turned out to be the powerful witch and series antagonist, Agatha Harkness.

To be honest, if the show gives us LuPone with superpowers, we’ll be happy.