Agatha All Along won’t be getting a season two, claims Patti LuPone

Queer Marvel favourite Agatha All Along won’t be getting a season two, according to show star Patti LuPone.

Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along season one follow.

LuPone, who plays divination witch Lilia Calderu, has indicated that the beloved show could be a one-and-done following a conversation she had with the show’s creator, Jac Schaffer.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his podcast series Andy Cohen Live, LuPone said of the potential of a season two: “There won’t be one”.

Agatha All Along is a spin off of WandaVision. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel)

The stage and screen legend expanded: “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”

LuPone added: “[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons’.

“She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of Wanda Vision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

LuPone’s character Lilia Calderu died in episode 7 of Agatha All Along, to save the lives of members in her coven, the Salem Seven.

Agatha All Along’s Patti LuPone (L) and Aubrey Plaza (R). (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty)

The series, which ended its first season in October last year, saw Episode 7, titled ‘Death’s Hand in Mine’, become the second-highest rated episode of TV within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ever.

You may like to watch

The LGBTQ+ community were thrilled to hear the news that Agatha All Along had set a new record for its episodes, taking credit for the strong figures.

One person wrote: “See what happens when you make quality content for gay people? We show up.”

Another said: “They can belittle us all they want, the gays command trends and viewership.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.