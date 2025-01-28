Agatha All Along won’t be getting a season two, claims Patti LuPone
Queer Marvel favourite Agatha All Along won’t be getting a season two, according to show star Patti LuPone.
Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along season one follow.
LuPone, who plays divination witch Lilia Calderu, has indicated that the beloved show could be a one-and-done following a conversation she had with the show’s creator, Jac Schaffer.
Speaking to Andy Cohen on his podcast series Andy Cohen Live, LuPone said of the potential of a season two: “There won’t be one”.
The stage and screen legend expanded: “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”
LuPone added: “[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons’.
“She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of Wanda Vision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”
LuPone’s character Lilia Calderu died in episode 7 of Agatha All Along, to save the lives of members in her coven, the Salem Seven.
The series, which ended its first season in October last year, saw Episode 7, titled ‘Death’s Hand in Mine’, become the second-highest rated episode of TV within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ever.
You may like to watch
The LGBTQ+ community were thrilled to hear the news that Agatha All Along had set a new record for its episodes, taking credit for the strong figures.
One person wrote: “See what happens when you make quality content for gay people? We show up.”
Another said: “They can belittle us all they want, the gays command trends and viewership.”
Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.
How did this story make you feel?