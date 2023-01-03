These year-round advent calendars are here to help with post-festive season blues

This year-round advent calendar business could be the cure for your post-festive season blues.

The online business, SevenYays is home to year-round advent calendars featuring seven doors of treats for yourself or someone special in your life.

The advent calendars are available to shop and create yourself at sevenyays.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

From birthday countdowns, to anniversaries, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, there’s plenty of gift boxes to choose from or curate for a loved one.

“We’re all about helping people extend their loved ones’ special days into a week-long event,” the brand say.

The company launched in summer 2021 after Anna Staal conceived the idea during lockdown as part of a GCSE Business Studies project.

“Like most of us, I’ve always enjoyed Christmas advent calendars,” she said. “I thought an advent-style gift calendar for birthdays would be something that many people would enjoy and therefore make a great and unique present to buy and gift to others.”

Since then the online business has teamed up with independent UK businesses to source gifts for the calendars and has sold more than 10,000 personalised advents for many different occasions.

You can find out how SevenYays works and what previous customers have said below.

How does SevenYays work?

Customers can choose to create their own countdown box or pick from the ready-made boxes. (SevenYays)

Customers can choose to create their own countdown box by selecting seven gifts for a truly personalised calendar.

There’s 400 products to choose from, with SevenYays partnering with other UK independent businesses to include their products.

This includes craft gins, natural soy candles, artisan chocolate, vegan beauty products, craft kits, keepsakes and more.

You can also choose from the pre-curated, ready-made boxes Gin Gifts, Mystery Yays and Self Care Yays among the boxes to buy.

Create Your Own SevenYays can be purchased from £25 with Ready Made boxes starting from £35.

Plus, the packaging is also 100 percent recyclable and is sourced from renewable and recycled materials.

And if you subscribe for free at sevenyays.com you’ll receive 10 percent off your first order.

What do the reviews say?

There’s been more than 800 independent reviews from SevenYays customers, with an average score of 4.92/5.

One five-star review says the calendars are a “fabulous and unique gift”, adding that “everybody I’ve given this to have loved it”.

Somebody else wrote: “Absolutely love idea as you are able to make it personal to the person you are sending to.”

Another shopper said in their five-star review: “I sent this to a family member that I rarely get to see, for her 50th birthday & she was absolutely delighted with it.”

To find out more and to shop their products head to sevenyays.com.