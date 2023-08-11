Make this Christmas go off with a bang with Lovehoney’s advent calendar

Lovehoney has unveiled the 2023 edition of its popular sex toy advent calendar that’ll help you bid farewell to the year in hot and sweaty style.

The sexual wellness brand has dropped its eighth edition of the calendar, with two options to choose from this year.

The brand said: “It may only be August, but Christmas always comes early with Lovehoney.”

They’re now available to shop exclusively at lovehoney.com.

There’s two choose from, including another collab between Lovehoney and Womanizer, as well as one created for vulva owners.

Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Calendar is worth more than $500.

The first is the 24-day Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Calendar ($199), featuring the Womanizer Classic 2, which retails $129 on its own.

The entire calendar is worth more than $500 and features an array of sex toys, bondage, games, and more – from massage oil to butt plugs to mini wands.

This advent calendar is a great way for beginners to introduce toys to a relationship, one day at a time.

The Lovehoney Rose Calendar features their bestselling Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator.

The second calendar is the Lovehoney Rose Calendar ($119), which features the bestselling Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator, worth $49.99 on its own.

With more than $240 in products, this 12-day calendar for vulva owners is a great option for those who want to treat themselves or bring some cheer to a loved one.

Other treats behind the doors include a bullet vibrator, which works interchangeable with three of the other toys for added intensity.

Plus there’s nipple clamps, anal toys, orgasm balm, a blindfold and more in the Lovehoney Rose Calendar.

