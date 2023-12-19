21 of the best West End and UK tour musicals you need to buy tickets for in 2024

If you’re planning a trip to the West End or your local theatre in 2024 then these are some of the biggest and best musicals to book tickets for.

From upcoming premieres like Mean Girls and Burlesque to beloved classics like Wicked and Hairspray, there’s plenty to choose from.

We’ve put together a list of 21 musicals you can book for 2024, including West End hits and upcoming UK tours for shows including The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen.

Below you can find out more including venue details and ticket links, so you can start getting booked and busy for 2024.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Mean Girls

Where: Savoy Theatre, London

Tickets: Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets

The musical, based on the iconic film of the same name, will debut at the Savoy Theatre from June 2024.

It’ll mark its UK premiere, featuring songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “I’d Rather Be Me”, “World Burn” and “Revenge Party”.

2024 will also see the release of the film adaption of the musical, which stars Renee Rapp as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway.