Ariana Grande pulled off the most epic Drag Race guest judge surprise werk room entrance yet, and it has truly left fans gooped, gagged and gobsmacked.

Spoilers for the Drag Race season 15 premiere below.

The queen of ponytails and pop truly stole the show on Friday’s RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premiere when she upheld the time-honoured tradition on premieres of shocking the queens with a very special guest.

But Grande went head and shoulder (literally) above the rest when she entered the werk room as Drag Race legend Ornacia. The popstar was cloaked in an outfit topped off with a made-up wig head similar to the one worn by Vivacious on her season six debut.

Needless to say, Drag Race fans gasped in collective awe at Ariana Grande’s stellar entrance.

ariana grande’s entrance on drag race is all i’ll be talking about this week pic.twitter.com/n6HeXecizr — cameron (@aridevotion) January 7, 2023

Ariana Grande serving looks on RuPaul’s Drag Race will always be my favorite category pic.twitter.com/p3QyLJguxa — A (@garfiieId) January 7, 2023

ARIANA GRANDE DRESSED AS ORNACIA?? GIVE THEM ALL THE EMMYS #DragRace pic.twitter.com/coYqmYh1E5 — jay (@ijaybol) January 7, 2023

you can tell the impact ariana grande has on gay ppl, she’s definitely our mother period #DragRace pic.twitter.com/XTGvasAI2o — sebas (@sebasneedy) January 7, 2023

ARIANA GRANDE WALKED IN THE WERK ROOM AS VIVACIOUS 🤯😭#DragRace pic.twitter.com/fDOHS82nI0 — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) January 7, 2023

ariana grande really doing the most by recreating vivacious’s ornacia season 6 entrance look! truly iconic! #dragrace

pic.twitter.com/OXi9v94EEd — claudia (@fuckasmile) January 7, 2023

ARIANA CAME OUT AS ORNACIA ARE YOU KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/aBzsXlOObe — mikey (@enbyslayer) January 7, 2023

When queens first enter the werk room, they aim to make a stellar impression to stand out from the crowd and give an insight into who they are to fans.

Vivacious achieved this and more with her Drag Race season six entrance, which went down in Drag Race herstory. The legendary queen entered the werk room with a satin veil over her face with a styrofoam head nicknamed Ornacia as a hat.

The moment cemented Ornacia as a true icon in the Drag Race universe, and it was an amazing moment to see Ariana Grande pay tribute to it.

There is a tradition on Drag Race season premieres when a guest surprises the queens with a shocking entrance, and it’s usually pretty memorable.

There was a time when Lady Gaga pretended to be an impersonator of herself named Ronnie, when Miley Cryus was a bearded film crew member and even when Christina Aguilera disguised herself as season nine queen Farrah Moan.

Before Grande took her seat on the panel as guest judge, she shared how much the show and drag meant to fans.

“I think drag is the most infectious and joyous art form that there is,” Grande told the queens. “Thank you guys for bringing so much joy to the lives of the Drag Race fans and to everyone.”

Ariana Grande implored queens to take care of themselves and “be present” while on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. (World of Wonder/MTV)

She also fondly recalled her first appearance as a guest judge on Drag Race season seven and shared some words of wisdom with the contestants.

“The last time I was here I had just come from shooting the ‘Bang Bang’ video the night before, and I was so drained,” Grande said.

“It was just such an overwhelming time in my life and I felt like I wasn’t really fully present for it. Remember to take care of yourself and be present, because it’s such an amazing moment and all of your lives are changing for good, forever.”