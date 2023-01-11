The trailer for the second and final season of Prime Video’s Carnival Row has finally dropped – and it looks set to be a messy end in The Burgue.

It’s been three-and-a-half years since the show’s first season in 2019, and fans have been desperate to find out what’s in store for Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom’s star-crossed characters – pansexual faerie Vignette Stonemoss and constable Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate.

Season one set out a fantasy world based in Victorian times, in which humans and mythical creatures – including faeries like Delevingne’s character – live side-by-side. However, tensions between the two species grew as the city witnessed a series of horrific murders, and Vignette started to prepare for revenge against the humans persecuting the city’s mystic beings.

The trailer starts with the discovery of yet another body, Vignette literally choosing violence, and the bloody execution of a number of fauns.

“The world is falling apart and we can’t just sit at home and do nothing,” Vignette solemnly tells Philo.

“I thought if we were peaceful, they’d show us mercy, but now we know the truth. If they shoot at us, nail our heads against a wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” she adds, promising an explosive conclusion to the short-lived but much-loved show.

“The whole Row will burn,” Philo promises.

Cue fire, explosions, gunfire, and Orlando Bloom with a mouthful of blood.

Despite acquiring a strong fanbase, it was announced in November last year that Carnival Row would end after just two seasons.

Filming of the second season was marred by Covid-19 and lockdowns throughout 2020 and 2021, while Bloom took time off after the birth of his daughter Daisy, who he shares with Katy Perry.

Following the arrival of Carnival Row‘s first season, Cara Delevingne explained in an interview with iNews how her character Vignette came to be a pansexual faerie.

“All faeries generally are. They don’t see gender. It’s all about who they are and their hearts. Obviously, I didn’t say, ‘I want to be a pansexual faerie’, but it made sense that all faeries just kind of love who they love.”

Prime Video will be streaming the final season of Carnival Row on 17 February.