Fans have reacted after Cara Delevingne underwent a Sir Elton John-inspired drag makeover in a new music video for the icon’s festive “Step Into Christmas” track.

The remake of the music video was posted on John’s official YouTube account on Thursday (19 December) and sees Delevingne auditioning for the role of the “Rocket Man” himself. Dressed in his signature suit and glasses, the model embodied the singer perfectly.

While the casting crew ran after missing reindeer and turkeys on the loose, Delevingne’s John recreated the 1973 music video with the same facial expressions, grainy filters and cheesy grins as the original. The new video cuts between the original and remake scenes, with the production almost being like for like.

In response to the iconic remake, fans have branded it as the gift that keeps on giving. “This was a great Christmas gift,” one commented, while another noted that Delevingne “nailed it”.

Another simply called the model “mommy,” adding that she “looks so good”. A fourth wrote: “This is legendary!”

The description for the music video reads: “Over 50 years after Elton’s performance, the 2024 Step Into Christmas video starring Cara Delevingne finds the video production team frantically trying to get the set ready for his arrival as they attempt to make it ‘Christmassy enough’.

“Despite the addition of balloons and confetti, chaos reigns as they wrangle an escaped turkey, fail to book a real reindeer and tackle a fan who storms the set, all whilst Cara brilliantly mirrors Elton’s choicest dance moves and iconic facial expressions from the original video.”

Elton John’s recent documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which traces the early years of his ascent to superstardom, is streaming now on Disney+.