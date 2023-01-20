The cast of MTV’s new reality show The Real Friends of WeHo have responded to furious RuPaul’s Drag Race fans who are blaming them season 15 episodes being too short.

The divisive new series follows six successful gay men, including Todrick Hall and Canada’s Drag Race judge Brad Goreski, as they live their lives in Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ scene.

MTV made the decision to add the show to its Friday night roster after Drag Race, at the same time cutting new episodes of the latter from 90 minutes to 60 minutes, or 40 minutes without adverts.

It’s safe to say that the fans and stars of the show were not best impressed.

wait, like, cant they just air the friends of weho like on a Wednesday? i’m so confused — Salina EsTitties (@SalinaEstitties) January 16, 2023

I hate it — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) January 14, 2023

MTV is doing the impossible next week with two snatch games in less than an hour so that six gays can be friends in WeHo #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Rpi6qLmdbO — Evan Mills (@awkvanmills) January 14, 2023

Now, the cast members of The Real Friends of WeHo have defended themselves, saying that they have no control over where and when the series is shown.

Speaking to Out, Goreski explained: “The [Drag Race] fanbase is always super passionate. That’s why we love them. They’re right to be upset if they want to be upset, but as talent on the show, we’re not responsible for where the show ends up. I don’t have anything to do with the programming.

“I love the Drag Race community. I love the Drag Race fans and I will continue to love them, no matter what.”

Fellow cast mate Jaymes Vaughan, who is the husband of Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, added: “I would like 120 minutes of Drag Race. If there’s anything I can do to get that, that’s what I would like.

“The thing with our show that I think nobody realises yet until they watch it is that it is not what I think people think it is. We did this show, each of us for different reasons, but I can personally speak for myself. I did it for little, scared, gay me that was in those very dark places when I was younger,” he said.

In addition to the Drag Race fandom furore, the new series has also been embroiled in several other controversies — despite not airing until Friday (20 January).

Cast member Dorión Renaud, CEO of Buttah Skincare, called the series “fake”.

Posting on Instagram, Renaud wrote: “The fake friends of WeHo. And I barely know most of these people. BTW I live in The Valley.”

The cast are determined to move forward with the series despite the backlash.

“If people are invested and committed to disliking you, there’s nothing that you’ll be able to say to change their minds,” Todrick Hall said. “My goal is just to speak my truth and I hope that people see a nuanced person or see colour in the story that has been, up until now, black and white.”

Hall is joined by Renaud, Geroski, Vaughan, actor Curtis Hamilton and social media star Joey Zauzig for the premiere of The Real Friends of WeHo, which is set to premiere on MTV Friday (20 January) at 9pm ET in the US.