MTV has announced a gay reality TV show The Real Friends of WeHo (West Hollywood) and the reaction has been less than warm.

The show, which stars Todrick Hall, Brad Goreski and Jaymes Vaughan, among other names, will reportedly offer an “unfiltered” look into the lives of six friends in West Hollywood, known for its thriving LGBTQ+ community.

“Consisting of some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives,” a statement about the show read.

The show has had a frosty reception on Twitter, however, with some users claiming it seems like “a gay show made for straight audiences”.

They just do it better. 💘 The #RealFriendsOfWeHo premieres Friday, January 20th at 9/8c after @RuPaulsDragRace, only on @MTV! ✨ pic.twitter.com/0rPefefKTm — The Real Friends of WeHo (@RealFriendsMTV) January 5, 2023

As well as several petty criticisms, it seems there may be deeper issues with the show, after actor Chris Salvatore claimed that cast members of a “certain reality show” refused to film with him as he had an OnlyFans account, and that he was “fired by production” after having filmed for a week.

Although he didn’t name the cast members or the show, due to the timing of his tweet some fans think he may be speaking about The Real Friends of WeHo.

“Last year, three gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF so I was fired by production after filming for only a week,” he said. “That’s about all I can say… for now.”

Don’t ask me how but this feels like gentrification looool https://t.co/fmUjeFpMZe — Rubén (@xoxorubenangel) January 6, 2023

The Real Friends of WeHo is the manifestation of every gay friend group who tell themselves they’re hilarious to everyone and should be on TV.



Well, it happened. — Last Christmas I gave you my alt (@raptorbaitjoe) January 6, 2023

First of all, "Real Friends of Weho" is an embarrassing name for a groupchat let alone a tv show — 10 years, no geomancer, how come yoshi p? (@RyneIsMean) January 5, 2023

What if the real friends of WeHo are the friends we made along the way? — Christian Tucci (@chrtucci) January 5, 2023

Fans were also furious after hearing the news that MTV will be making RuPaul’s Drag Race episodes shorter to make room for the new reality series, with DragRace going down from 90 minutes to 60.

Series 13 queen Denali Foxx joked: “Is this punishment for not winning the Emmy???”

“No one asked for this,” fellow contestant Kandy Muse said.

MTV justified the move as an “opportunity to build a destination night by using the existing hit franchise” by airing The Real Friends of WeHo immediately after Drag Race.

We’re getting shorter drag race and delayed untucked because of this? https://t.co/vz464rCXtX — Weslee (@WSpark98NZ2) January 5, 2023

The Real Friends of WeHo premieres on Friday 20 January at 9pm.