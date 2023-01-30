Fans have been obsessing over the Heartstopper series on Netflix since it hit screens in April 2022, but the story isn’t over yet, with Heartstopper Volume 5 set offer to bring Nick and Charlie’s story to a close as the graphic novel series comes to an end.

The beloved story, which follows teenager Charlie Spring (played in the TV series by Joe Locke) as he navigates his burgeoning feelings for rugby-playing Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) at their all-boys grammar school, debuted as a web-comic in 2016 before the first volume was published in print in 2019.

Four volumes of Heartstopper have been published to date, with the last coming in 2021. As we wait to say goodbye to the coming-of-age queer classic in volume five, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming graphic novel.

When will Heartstopper Volume 5 be released?

The hotly-anticipated Heartstopper Volume 5 was originally announced in May 2020, with author Alice Oseman confirming that there would be five volumes in the series.

The release year was initially listed as 2022 before a date of 2 February 2023 was later announced, but author Alice Oseman revealed in October last year that volume five would be out later than expected. The exact release date is not yet known.

After disclosing in June 2022 that she was “on a break” from making volume five, Oseman later replied on Twitter to a fan who asked whether the graphic novel would be out in February 2023, writing: “unfortunately not!”

Whatever date it does arrive, fans are not quite prepared for the end of the series to come.

“Final instalment?? Alice Oseman this is not going to work, do you not understand that I cherish this series more than my own (miserable) life?” one Goodreads reviewer wrote.

Another wrote: “Um, excuse me, what do you mean Alice Oseman is not making these graphic novels until the literal end of time?”

While the series of graphic novels is coming to a close with volume five, viewers of the Netflix adaptation will be happy to know that the series has been renewed for seasons two and three, with season two expected to air on Netflix in 2023.

What does author Alice Oseman say?

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman, aged just 28, has previously said that her graphic novel series – which has sold more than six million copies worldwide – and its subsequent adaptation for Netflix is “more than I ever could have hoped for”.

“Just being able to help someone in some small way on their journey [by representing them in her stories] is a really special thing as a creator and more than I ever could have hoped for,” she told PinkNews.

“I’ve always believed that in young adult fiction, we should care about all young people, and as a creative, I’m always trying to be careful about treating my readers with respect and giving representation where I can.”

She added that while fans have gone wild for Nick and Charlie’s love story, she’s happy that both the series and the graphic novels could “feature a diverse range of queer characters… because the series, as well as being a romance, is about queer friendships.”

Oseman, who is asexual, added: “When it comes to less understood queer identities, such as asexuality, it can be difficult for writers who aren’t those identities to tackle those stories, because they just might not really understand that experience.”

Where can I get the Heartstopper yearbook?

While you wait for Heartstopper Volume 5 to hit shelves, the Heartstopper yearbook featuring extra content from both the graphic novels and the Netflix adaptation, is already on shelves after being released in October 2022.

It’s available to buy from Amazon and Waterstones.

Oseman describes the yearbook as “a cross between an annual and an art book”, packed with “Heartstopper art old and new, stuff about the making of the comics, lots of behind-the-scenes information. There’s interactive stuff like a quiz and a drawing guide. All kinds of fun stuff that fans of Heartstopper will love!”

She added: “I have always wanted to create a book like this for Heartstopper, and I’m so excited to be making it a reality.

“I can’t wait to share full-colour Heartstopper artwork, new and old, with readers for the first time in book form.”