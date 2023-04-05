Alice Oseman has delighted fans with the news that the Heartstopper graphic novels will continue – and conclude – with a surprise extra entry in the form of Volume 6.

Heartstopper Volume 6 was announced by Oseman on Twitter on Wednesday (5 April) as the author confirmed that the previously announced Heartstopper Volume 5 will not serve as the final outing for teen boyfriends Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, as had been planned.

Sharing the news the Heartstopper Volume 5 will be published on 9 November 2023 in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, Oseman dropped the bombshell that Volume 6 is also on the way – though an exact release date is not yet known.

Explaining the decision to extend Heartstopper into a sixth volume, Oseman admitted that they were “trying to fit too much into [Volume 5].”

“I realised that I needed to properly explore how Nick and Charlie’s relationship progresses and give all the characters their moment to really shine,” the writer said.

“So, that’s how we landed on Volume 5 AND a surprise Volume 6 – I really hope you’re excited to see a bit more from Heartstopper and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on Volume 5 in November!”

Heartstopper debuted as a web-comic in 2016 before the first volume was published in print in 2019. Four volumes have been published to date, with the last hitting shelves in 2021. The hit Netflix adaptation arrived the following year, starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Olivia Coleman and Yasmin Finney.

Alice Oseman has teased more plot details for Heartstopper Volume 5, which is available to pre-order from Waterstones, Amazon and WH Smith, while a signed copy is also available to buy from Waterstones.

“Heartstopper Volume 5 will follow the gang as they look towards the future. Charlie is starting to find confidence in who he is and what he wants but Nick is having a bit of a crisis with his Uni choices. Is he going to go far away or stay somewhere near to Charlie? We’ll see!”

Meanwhile, season two of the Heartstopper TV series has already wrapped production, with Oseman confirming it will cover the events of Heartstopper Volume 2 and Volume 3. As of yet, no release date has been announced.

Alice Oseman has given away a few clues about the show’s second series, claiming that the show’s second outing may explore “darker issues”.

They said in an interview with PinkNews that if viewers have read Volume 3 of the graphic novels “you’ll know that there are certain things coming”.

Heartstopper season two will see a batch of newcomers join the established cast, including Bradley Riches as Truman student James and Bel Priestley as trans teenager Naomi.