Netflix has announced the release date for Heartstopper season two with an adorable behind the scenes teaser.

Set your alarms, mark your calendars and prepare yourselves emotionally: Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) are set to return to our screens on Thursday, 3 August as the queer coming-of-age Netflix smash hit series continues.

A teaser video for season two release today (24 April) along with confirmation of some upcoming plot details have sent the internet into a tailspin.

“What do you think is new in season two, and what can fans expect” asks Kit Connor in the teaser, to which Locke teasingly responds: “What is new in season two?”

We can finally tell you…Heartstopper Season 2 comes to Netflix 3 August!!! 🍂 🍂 🍂 pic.twitter.com/I2aagRDBk9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 24, 2023

The video – which is a mere minute long – then shows dozens of behind the scenes clips from the set, including interviews with cast members.

“There’s more going on, I’d say,” says Corinna Brown, who plays Tara, before icon Yasmin Finney teases that there are “so many things … that you’re not ready for” for her character of Elle.

Speaking about author Alice Oseman, whose graphic novels the show is based on, Connor also has some cryptic words to tease us with:

“Alice has got some amazing scripts for us. It also feels cool and fresh. Just a different vibe to season one.”

The clip then ends with Locke telling us that “Charlie goes on more of a journey” this time around. We can’t wait.

A separate tweet from Netflix has given us even more details on season two’s storylines.

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Plus there’s exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!”

Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, the first season of Heartstopper was a smash hit that followed Charlie and Nick’s adorable journey from friends to boyfriends.

Heartstopper season two premieres on Netflix on 3 August.

Who will feature in Heartstopper season two?

All of the main cast will return for season two, including Connor, Locke, Finney and Brown.

Fellow cast members Rhea Norwood, William Gao, Tobie Donovan, Sebastian Croft and Olivia Coleman will also return; they play Imogen, Tao, Isaac, Ben and Sarah Nelson (Nick’s mother), respectively.

New cast members will include Jack Barton as David Nelson – Nick’s homophobic older brother. Elsewhere, Leila Khan has been cast as Higgs student Sahar Zahid (a classmate of Finney’s Elle).

Bradley Riches will play James McEwan, a student at Nick and Charlie’s school, Truman.

British theatre star Nima Taleghani will be playing new Truman teacher Mr Farouk. Oseman described how Farouk has an “interesting friendship” with fellow teacher Mr Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) which “eventually becomes something more”.

TikTok star Bel Priestly has also teased a role in season two of Heartstopper.

What will happen in Heartstopper season two?

Heartstopper season two will cover volumes two and three of the Heartstopper graphic novels; images of the cast filming in Paris surfaced onto the internet in October 2022 – in the books, the students of Truman take a school trip to the city in Volume 3.

Author Alice Oseman has teased various “surprises” for season two of the series; they have also touched on Isaac’s (Tobie Donovan) storyline, revealing that asexuality will be a big talking point.

Are there more Heartstopper graphic novels on the way?

Short answer: yes.

Volume 5 has recently got a new release date (9 November) though it will still be available from 1 April 2023 on Tapas, Webtoon and Tumblr.

A surprise sixth volume was also announced alongside volume five’s new release date. Oseman said that they were “trying to fit too much into [Volume 5].