In another huge move for apocalyptic gays, The Last of Us has recreated its infamous gay porn magazine to pixel perfection – and the homosexuals of Twitter are demanding an Emmy.

While we’re still sobbing into our strawberries following the most heartbreaking episode of TV in recent memory, the opening scene of the fourth instalment of The Last of Us has provided some long-awaited, hard-earned and much-needed comedic relief.

Despite critics (read: homophobes) insisting that Bill (Nick Offerman) is, in fact, straight – ignoring the source material in which he repeatedly refers to Frank as his “partner” – the TV adaptation of The Last of Us has put the final gay nail in the coffin with its faithful recreation of his Bearskin magazine.

Twitter user @TomZohar has gone so far as to ask whether the prop (seen in his tweet in all its video game and television glory) could be entered for the “most faithful recreation of a gay magazine from a video game”.

It’s a category we would love to see.

Where’s the Emmy category for “most faithful recreation of a gay magazine from a video game” because The Last of Us would win it pic.twitter.com/oCk2LWbHl3 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 7, 2023

As Ellie and Joel drive onwards from Bill and Frank‘s town in their quest to find Joel’s brother Tommy, Ellie brings out the magazine that she’s swiped from Bill’s safe house that, as she puts it, is “light on the reading” but has some “interesting photos”.

This is followed up by the very important question concerning the centre of gravity of cover model, Ace Von Champ: “How the hell would he even walk around with that thing?”

It seems that in The Last of Us universe, Mr. Von Champ is packing, and good for him.

Other segments teased by the front cover include ‘The Men of the Den’ and ‘College Hotties’. The Bearskin magazine editors clearly knew what the gays wanted.

I’d give anything for a copy of Bearskin magazine btw. Ace Von Champ you will always be famous — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 7, 2023

If there’s one thing gay men love more than an LGBTQ+ couple overcoming post-apocalyptic fungal horror and leading a beautiful, fulfilling life, it’s a shirtless sweaty man on the cover of a soft porn magazine.

Some fans have taken slight umbrage with the publication’s being called Bearskin for the fact that it features a distinctly un-bear-like man on the cover. Listen: it’s the end of the world. Beggars can’t be choosers.

Another fan pointed out that given that Frank and Bill were alone in their house for upwards of thirty years, Bearskin magazine is probably not the worst thing the two gays were harbouring.

One, however, simply wrote: “Bill had taste.” Whether they were referring to topless Murray Bartlett in episode three, or the Bearskin mag, we have to agree.

Bearskin (even though their cover model is clearly not a bear) — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 7, 2023

What I wouldn’t do to raid Bill and Frank’s house to see what other kinky shit they hid there — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 7, 2023

Fans have, once again, commended the show on its faithfulness to the source material. To whoever in the props department that made this magazine, our heartfelt thanks.

I’m amazed at how accurate it is — Mr tupper (@axxo_epson) February 7, 2023

I was shook that it was a 1-to-1 recreation. Glad they didn’t cut that bit haha — Red Joseph (@survivorostorms) February 7, 2023

Every scene that was exactly like the game I was like “THIS IS EXACTLY LIKE THE GAME WOW” — 𝕦𝕕𝕚 (@mugconnoisseur) February 7, 2023

The show already looks to be ready to sweep the next Emmy nominations, and we can’t help but think this episode will be a surefire win. Ace Von Champ, you will always be famous.