Jinkx Monsoon announces her biggest ever headline tour: dates, tickets and more
RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon has announced details of a headline North American tour.
The performer will take her Everything at Stake show to more than 40 cities marking her biggest headline tour to date.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 24 February via Ticketmaster.
Announcing the tour the All Stars 7 winner said: “In these tumultuous times, it’s important to unapologetically claim our space as queer and trans people; to celebrate the revolutionary act of drag and living one’s truth.”
“It’s all been building to this! Everything at Stake marks my biggest concert tour ever— where I get to flex every one of my performance muscles with my musical partner in crime, Major Scales,” Jinkx also said.
The tour will kick off on 12 June at Royal Theatre in Victoria and head to cities across North America, finishing up on 14 August in Portland.
The tour will follow up Jinkx’s acclaimed Broadway debut in the iconic musical Chicago, which wraps up on 12 March.
The star made history as the first drag artist to take on the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in the show.
Following her first show on 16 January, Jinkx received rave reviews for her portrayal, with videos showing Jinkx showered with applause and flowers.
According to one Twitter user, by the end of the first act, “Jinkx Monsoon already had two standing ovations. Absolute queen s**t”.
You can find out how to get tickets and the dates for her biggest headline tour below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 9am local time on 24 February via Ticketmaster.
A number of presales begin from 12pm local on 22 February. You should check your local listing for more details as different presales are taking place for each venue.
You can check out the full tour schedule below and more details at jinkx2023.com.
Jinkx Monsoon tour dates
- June 12 – Victoria, British Columbia – Royal Theatre
- June 13 – Vancouver – Orpheum Theatre
- June 16 – Calgary – Southern Jubilee Auditorium
- June 18 – Edmonton – Northern Jubilee Auditorium
- June 20 – Regina, Saskatchewan – Conexus Art Centre
- June 21 – Winnipeg – Burton Cummings Theatre
- June 23 – Toronto – Massey Hall
- June 24 – Kitchener, Ontario – Centre in the Square
- June 25 – Ottawa – Southam Hall
- June 26 – Montreal – Olympia De Montreal
- June 28 – Albany, N.Y. – The Egg
- June 29 – New Haven, Conn. – College Street Music Hall
- June 30 – Boston, Mass. – Shubert Theatre
- July 1 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Kings Theatre
- July 5 – Durham, N.C. – Carolina Theatre
- July 6 – Tysons, Va. – Capital One Hall
- July 7 – Glenside, Pa. – Keswick Theatre
- July 8 – Cleveland, Ohio – The Agora
- July 9 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Stage AE
- July 11 – Columbus, Ohio – KEMBA Live!
- July 12 – Royal Oak, Mich. – Royal Oak Music Hall
- July 14 – Chicago, Ill. – Chicago Theatre
- July 15 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Pabst Theater
- July 16 – St. Paul, Minn. – The Fitzgerald Theater
- July 18 – Newport, Ky. – MegaCorp Pavilion
- July 19 – Charlotte, N.C. – Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts
- July 20 – Atlanta, Ga. – The Eastern
- July 22 – Tampa, Fla. – Tampa Theatre
- July 23 – Orlando, Fla. – Hard Rock Live
- July 24 – Coral Springs, Fla. – Coral Springs Center
- July 26 – New Orleans, La. – The Orpheum
- July 27 – Austin, Texas – Paramount Theatre
- July 28 – Dallas, Texas – Majestic Theater
- July 29 – Midwest City, Okla. – Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
- July 31 – Kansas City, Mo. – Folly Theater
- August 1 – Denver, Colo. – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- August 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Eccles Theater
- August 6 – San Diego, Calif. – The Balboa Theatre
- August 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Orpheum Theatre
- August 9 – San Jose, Calif. – California Theatre
- August 10 – San Francisco, Calif. – Warfield Theatre
- August 12 – Seattle, Wash. – Paramount Theatre
- August 13 – Spokane, Wash. – Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
- August 14 – Portland, Ore. – Keller Auditorium
