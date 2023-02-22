RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon has announced details of a headline North American tour.

The performer will take her Everything at Stake show to more than 40 cities marking her biggest headline tour to date.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 24 February via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour the All Stars 7 winner said: “In these tumultuous times, it’s important to unapologetically claim our space as queer and trans people; to celebrate the revolutionary act of drag and living one’s truth.”

“It’s all been building to this! Everything at Stake marks my biggest concert tour ever— where I get to flex every one of my performance muscles with my musical partner in crime, Major Scales,” Jinkx also said.

The tour will kick off on 12 June at Royal Theatre in Victoria and head to cities across North America, finishing up on 14 August in Portland.

The tour will follow up Jinkx’s acclaimed Broadway debut in the iconic musical Chicago, which wraps up on 12 March.

The star made history as the first drag artist to take on the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in the show.

Following her first show on 16 January, Jinkx received rave reviews for her portrayal, with videos showing Jinkx showered with applause and flowers.

According to one Twitter user, by the end of the first act, “Jinkx Monsoon already had two standing ovations. Absolute queen s**t”.

You can find out how to get tickets and the dates for her biggest headline tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am local time on 24 February via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales begin from 12pm local on 22 February. You should check your local listing for more details as different presales are taking place for each venue.

You can check out the full tour schedule below and more details at jinkx2023.com.