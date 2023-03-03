Rihanna has confirmed that she’s officially bringing back the Fenty x Puma collaboration.

The singer-turned-mogul will once again team up with the sport brand to release a collection.

It was announced by Puma who posted two words on Instagram: “she’s back”.

They simply captioned the post saying that the comeback is “coming soon” and fans are very excited.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

One fan commented on the post: “Oh this is her year.”

And another added: “That Rihanna reign don’t let up!”

One fan said what many of us were thinking, commenting: “My poor wallet.”

Another demanded a must-have from their previous collabs, saying: “BRING BACK THE FUR SLIDES AND IM SOO SERIOUS.”

Somebody else echoed this, writing: “CREEPERS I NEED THEM BACK.”

Rihanna during the FENTY x PUMA show at Paris Fashion Week. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma)

The two powerhouses previously teamed up in 2015 and dropped the hugely popular Fenty x Puma creeper shoes.

They sold out in just three hours when the pre-order link dropped for the $120 creeper-style sneakers.

News of the reunion is being kept tightly underwraps, but fans will be hoping for a return of the creeper shoes as well as new drops from the duo.

Rihanna first joined Puma as creative director in 2014, putting on shows at both New York and Paris Fashion Week.

Her last collection for the brand was in 2017 and she went on to launch Fenty Beauty and Skin as well as her own line Savage x Fenty.

She recently made her music comeback with a performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer played some of her biggest hits for her first live performance in years during an incredible 13-minute set.

During her set she also confirmed her second pregnancy as she kicked off her performance by unveiling a baby bump.

The set featured the likes of “We Found Love”, “Work”, “Rude Boy”, “Umbrella” and “Diamonds”.

Fans can keep an eye out on the Puma social media channels and website puma.com for updates.