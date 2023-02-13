Rihanna slayed her Super Bowl halftime show and debuted a new Fenty Beauty product while doing it.

The singer-turned-beauty mogul performed some of her biggest hits for her first live performance in years during an incredible 13-minute set.

As well as announcing her second pregnancy she also promoted her beauty brand, Fenty as she repped a new lipstick.

The pop icon sported the new Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in shade ‘MVP’, which was released at the weekend on fentybeauty.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Rihanna’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, gave a rundown of the star’s look for the much-anticipated set.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” Ono said. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

Ono paired the red lip with Rihanna’s go-to complexion products, including the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

And in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, she focused on nourishing and exfoliating the singer’s lips using the Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss’r Lip Loving Scrubstick.

Other products used for the performance look include Sun Stalk’r Bronzer in ‘Bajan Gyal’, Bomb Posse Eyeshadow Palette and Flyliner in ‘Cuz I’m Black’.

During the performance the singer also stopped to apply some Fenty makeup and fans are obsessed.

Despite the jam-packed setlist, which featured hits such as “Umbrella”, “Diamonds” and “We Found Love”, Rihanna managed to slot in a three second Fenty promo by reapplying her make-up.

She paused to quickly top up her Invisimatte powder, which Fenty Beauty swiftly joked on their social media: “Y’all wanted a special guest?? Well y’all got one.”

Fans hailed the singer as a business queen, with one writing: “Rihanna promoting her makeup line during her iconic half time show was very iconic of her. QUEEN S**T.”

While another added: “Rihanna fixing her makeup mid performance so unbothered had my jaw drop, plus it flew by my head she very much subtly promoted Fenty that way…like that’s mother.”

To shop the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick and other products head to fentybeauty.com.