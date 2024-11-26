Savage X Fenty launches Black Friday sale with 60 percent off

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty has launched its Black Friday sale early with deals across all of its products.

The lingerie brand has kicked off the day of deals early with 60 percent off everything on the website.

This includes its Ravishing Red range, the brand’s latest highlight that is “perfect for this holiday season”.

From sultry lace to cozy pajama sets, there’s plenty to choose from in the bold, attention-grabbing color range via savagex.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Savage X Fenty said: “Red is synonymous with the warmth, passion, and celebration that defines this festive time of year.

The red range from Savage X Fenty features cozy festive favourites.

“Whether you want to add a touch of daring elegance to your lingerie drawer or elevate your loungewear game, this red story collection will have you falling in love with your wardrobe.”

The collection includes some of Rihanna’s personal picks, like the matching lace bra and panty in Romantic Timeless Red (£8.80-£18).

Other highlights include the Midnight Cruise matching tank and pants (£14-£18), ideal for getting cozy during the winter months.

There’s also the Snow Daze (£32) three-piece set, with an eye mask, leggings and long-sleeve top as well as Sleek Stitch henley and matching pants (£16-£18).

They’re all, of course, in the festive red colours, with inclusive sizes from the brand.

Savage X Fenty is offering 60 percent off sitewide for Black Friday.

You can also get your hands on some accessories, like the Fluff’d Up slippers (£10) and the Sleek Stitch robe (£26)

The men’s offering features the Savage X Diesel collab, including fishnet briefs (£32) and tank top (£44), or Savage X Fenty’s own boxer briefs (£6.40), jock strap (£8) and cotton boxers (£12).

Below you can find out more about the Savage X Fenty Black Friday sale taking place across the week.

How do I shop the Savage X Fenty Black Friday sale?

There’s currently 60 percent off sitewide at savagex.co.uk. You don’t need any code to get a discount as they’re automatically applied to products across the website.

Just simply shop on the Savage X Fenty website and add your products to your basket to get Black Friday deals.

It’s also likely that extra discounts will be announced for actual Black Friday on 29 November so watch this space.