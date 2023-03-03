Gay congressman Robert Garcia has paid tribute to Beyoncé in a speech in Congress, claiming the singer is “for ever the moment”.

The Californian Democrat representative said he wanted to honour the pop legend to “commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month”, because she is an “individual who represents both so well”.

Garcia, 45, took to the floor of the House on Wednesday (1 March) to honour the “Break My Soul” singer, describing her as the “undisputed queen of pop and R&B”.

He said: “I’ll never forget [when] I saw Destiny’s Child perform for the very first time. It was life-changing for me and the way I experienced music. I became an instant fan and have been a huge fan ever since.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is now and forever, the moment.”

She’s an icon, a legend, and is now and forever the moment. Congratulations to @Beyonce on making Grammy history. pic.twitter.com/TV7SwGnlF3 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) March 1, 2023

Garcia, who married his long-time boyfriend, university professor Matthew Mendez, in 2018, added: “Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer, she’s a creator and an artist. Beyoncé is also a role model for millions across the country.

“She stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community, the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history.”

Beyoncé won four Grammys at the 2023 ceremony, all for her album Renaissance, making her the most decorated Grammy recipient of all time.

As well as thanking her family, including her “beautiful husband” and “beautiful three children”, in her acceptance speech, she explicitly expressed her gratitude to LGBTQ+ people.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said.