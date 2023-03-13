In one of the most shocking wins in recent Oscar history, Jamie Lee Curtis has beaten Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu to become this year’s Best Supporting Actress.

Curtis has spent the last few weeks telling reporters how little she expected to win, and many cinema fans had felt the same.

Despite Curtis giving a very impressive performance as tax inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the vast majority expected Angela Bassett to bag the prize for her stunning role as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Curtis seemed visibly shook as she accepted the prize, and so did the vast majority of those watching at home. Even Bassett herself appeared a little disappointed at the Oscars snub, remaining reactionless as the winner was announced.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

“Jamie was barely in that movie there’s no way she got that award over the actual antagonist of the movie and Angela Bassett who gave the performance of a lifetime,” wrote one angry fan.

Another added: “They gave Jamie Lee Curtis an Oscar for a movie she was barely in because that stupid industry has been ignoring her her whole career… only to also ignore Angela Bassett who is beyond deserving of that award.”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS OVER ANGELA BASSETT AND STEPHANIE HSU… NOW BE SERIOUS ACADEMY #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ma7wLf2Ui4 — 𝗮 (@selarination) March 13, 2023

Me on my way to steal Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar to give to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/Z1jsoUxsur — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) March 13, 2023

jamie lee curtis over angela bassett or stephanie hsu?????????? #oscars pic.twitter.com/VF5wdYTqka — ken (@wandaslizzie) March 13, 2023

how did jamie lee curtis win over stephanie hsu and angela bassett? the academy just pissed me off so badly pic.twitter.com/L2mUPGMMTv — lexi (@chalametsfilm) March 13, 2023

Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/KfkLUJo0h9 — ♈︎ (@bvbhive) March 13, 2023

THE ACADEMY AWARDS PLAYED IN HER FACE.



ANGELA BASSETT DESERVED BETTER. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/McMJQQaFuL — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) March 13, 2023

SHE WILL ALWAYS BE AN ACADEMY-AWARD WINNING IN MY EYES IDC! LEGENDARY ANGELA BASSETT, THEY PLAYING IN MY AUNTIE’S FACE TOO MUCH! pic.twitter.com/SNehSQdM8v — khalia. | angela bassett, forever legend🪞 (@VERONASFILMS) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett did the thing and she still gets SNUBBED?!? 😭😭😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mack8oyuWQ — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) March 13, 2023

Even Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, presenting the award for Best Cinematography soon after Curtis’ win, sent out their love to Bassett.

“Hey Auntie, we love you,” Majors said as he arrived on stage.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hey Auntie, we love you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xIQlVq8AOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

"Hey auntie. We love you." Trust Michael B.Jordan and Jonathan Majors to give Angela Bassett her flowers. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/usTluiCScx — Decider (@decider) March 13, 2023

Others felt that yes, Jamie Lee Curtis should be an Oscar winner, but not necessarily for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“Jamie Lee Curtis over Stephanie Hsu and Angela Bassett is so deeply unserious because of all the roles she’s had in her life there is no way she should have won in Everything Everywhere All at Once. It should have been Freaky Friday,” one person declared.

No one can disagree with that.