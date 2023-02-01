Queer ally and all-round mother Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed how “shocked” she was after her Oscar nomination – and revealed the hilarious reason why she never thought she’d get one.

Curtis is nominated in the best supporting actress category at this year’s Oscars for her role as chaotic tax inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the absurdist dark comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Speaking on the red carpet at the AARP awards on 28 January, Curtis told AP that she had “heard whispers” that she might be nominated, but was still surprised when it was announced.

“I was in full acceptance in that moment and was shocked – shocked! – and then thrilled,” she said.

Then, in the most Jamie Lee Curtis way possible, she added: “Because I’m 64-years-old. I’ve been an actress since I was 19. I made horror films and sold yoghurt that makes you s**t. I never thought I would hear my name at the Oscars.”

Curtis was referring to her legendary, seven-year tenure as yoghurt brand Activia’s official spokesperson.

Adding that her sobriety helped her to accept that she had actually received an Oscar nomination, she said: “I’m sober 24 years in two weeks and being sober you live in a reality. It’s not magical thinking, it’s not a fantasy life.

“This is my real life. I am not the determiner of that happening. I have to accept what happens.”

Curtis is up against the likes of fellow Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Stephanie Hsu and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett for the best supporting actress gong.

While there’s a consensus that Hsu should take the award for her role as lesbian supervillain Joy in the film, Curtis’ humble response to her nomination has made fans love her even more.

“She’s paid her dues and gave a brilliant and hilarious performance deserving of a nod. I’m so happy for her and everything she’s accomplished in her incredible career,” one person wrote.

A second fan said: “Wait, has she not been nominated before?! I would’ve thought she had been. Good for her.”

“Queen of healthy bowel movements,” another person analysed.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film at this year’s Oscars ceremony and is largely anticipated to take home the night’s major prize for best picture.

The Oscars air on 12 March at 8PM ET in the US, and 13 March at 1am in the UK.