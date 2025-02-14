A trans woman has decried “gender-critical” protestors after she was injured at a Nottingham counter-protest.

Activist group Nottingham Against Transphobia (NAT) scheduled the counter-protest against a rally for notorious anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, on Saturday (8 February).

The rally was planned by the anti-trans group ‘Let Women Speak,’ which promotes trans-exclusive beliefs, such as the exclusion of trans women from women’s spaces, through the guise of feminism. It was created by Keen-Minshull, who has regularly been criticised for her anti-trans beliefs.

Keen-Minshull spoke alongside several ‘gender-critical’ individuals at the Nottingham rally, in which she called the counter-protestors “misogynists.”

Despite efforts to keep things peaceful, NAT co-leader and trans woman, Anna, alleged that the gender-critical protestors became physically aggressive towards her and others.

“There was a lot of aggression” she claimed. “A lot of very angry men shouting at women, and I was in a position where I had to put myself between these snarling men.”

Nottingham Against Transphobia held a counter-rally. (Instagram/Nottingham Against Transphobia)

After the event, Anna alleged in a post shared on the group’s Instagram pages that she had been assaulted by someone who grabbed her microphone, cutting her hand in the process. She told PinkNews that several anti-trans members of the crowd had tried to intimidate or insult counter-protestors.

“They were trying to bully [us],” she said. “A lot of what they were saying was just general schoolyard bullying. One of the older men was shouting, getting in people’s faces and chanting ‘paedophile’ over and over. They were really aggressive.”

Others in the crowd were reportedly pushed and shoved, according to Anna. “We were not aggressive in any way. When we all get together to do something like this, there is such a great energy. Most of the people there [are] very colourful people, very creative. So, there’s always a great atmosphere.”

After her cut hand started to bleed, Anna informed a police officer, at around the same time that members of the opposing crowd began to disperse.

Let Women Speak continued their rally outside the Nottingham Central Police Station, which was live streamed by Keen-Minshull.

Posie Parker. (Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Leftist news organisation Socialist Worker estimated that at least 250 trans rights activists attended the counter protest, compared with about 50 members of the Let Women Speak rally.

‘A proud history of solidarity’

“People spontaneously got up and made really moving speeches,” Anna continued. “When we were there it was nerve-wracking but as soon as we were in our own company it was such a wonderful atmosphere.”

Among those in the crowd was Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome, who later praised protestors for their opposition to bigotry.

“Nottingham has a proud history of solidarity. We look after each other and we don’t fall for con artists playing divide and rule,” the Labour MP wrote on Instagram. “They’re lying about standing up for women: all they’re advancing is patriarchal gender roles and the growth of the far right. Their movement is a danger to trans people and all women.

“Thank you to Nottingham Against Transphobia and to every single person who came, drowning out their hatred with our solidarity.”

A police spokesperson told PinkNews: “We are investigating a report of an assault on a woman in Old Market Square, Nottingham, on Saturday 8 February. The victim was not seriously hurt and is assisting officers with their enquiries. The investigation remains ongoing.”

