The BBC has confirmed the UK cities that are set to host official screenings of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final in May.

With host city Liverpool set to welcome Eurovision back to the UK for the first time in 25 years, fans who are unable to make it to the event in person will be able to soak up the Eurovision atmosphere at official screenings in locations across England and Wales.

Large scale public screenings of the Eurovision Grand Final – which airs on BBC One on Saturday 13 May – are set to take place in Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield, with more locations set to be announced in the coming weeks.

With every nation’s entry now confirmed and the Semi-Final line-ups set, the wait is on to see whether Mae Muller and her infectious track “I Wrote a Song” can one-up last year’s runner-up Sam Ryder and secure the Eurovision crown for the UK.

2012 Eurovision winner Loreen will represent Sweden once again this year. (Getty)

Martin Green CBE, the BBC’s managing director of Eurovision Song Contest said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities.

“So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the contest, they will get to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others, right there in their local city.”

Stuart Andrew MP, from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, added: “Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no one will sing alone.”

Meanwhile, fans not able to attend an official screening will also be able to enjoy 2023 Eurovision Grand Final screenings in the cinema, with more than 500 cinema screens across the UK set to broadcast the Grand Final as part of a partnership between the BBC and CinemaLive.

Those taking part include cinema chains Odeon, Cineworld, Vue and Everyman – and tickets are on sale now.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Cinema screenings of the final on Saturday, 13 May will be preceded by an exclusive preview of Dannii Minogue’s new BBC gay dating series, I Kissed A Boy.

Elsewhere, Eurovision host city Liverpool is set to see thousands of fans assemble for the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome party on Sunday 7 May, which will be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu.

Up to 30,000 free tickets for the event will be made available to the public on Wednesday (5 April) from 10am BST.

As 2022’s runner-up, the UK will host Eurovision for the first time since 1998 on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine, which cannot hold the contest due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

The BBC has announced that 2023’s Eurovision slogan will be ‘United By Music’ to highlight the “incredible power of music to bring communities together”.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final will air on Saturday 13 May from 8pm GMT on BBC One in the UK.