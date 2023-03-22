Eurovision 2023 semi-final running orders and song entries confirmed

As the UK and Liverpool prepare for the arrival of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, the running orders for the competition’s two Semi-Finals have finally been confirmed.

The order that each nation’s entry will perform in during Semi-Final One on Tuesday 9 May and Semi-Final Two on Thursday 11 May were announced by contest organisers at 6pm GMT on Wednesday (22 March).

With the ‘Big Five’ countries of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, plus last year’s winner Ukraine already guaranteed spots in Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday, 13 May, the other competing nations battle to secure their place during one of the two Semi-Finals.

Semi-Final entries were divided into two groups during the Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Handover and Allocation Draw in January, with the 10 that receive the most votes from each making it through to the Grand Final.

With all the Eurovision 2023 entry songs now confirmed – including the UK’s Mae Muller and her addictive dance-pop track “I Wrote A Song” – fans now have an idea of how the two Semi-Finals will unfold.

The BBC will once again broadcast the competition this year – and for the first time, Semi-Finals One and Two will both air on BBC One from 8pm GMT on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May respectively.

Here are the confirmed Eurovision Semi-Final running orders:

Semi-Final One running order (Tuesday 9 May)

1. Norway – “Queen of Kings” by Alessandra

2. Malta – “Dance (Our Own Party)”, The Busker

3. Serbia – “Samo mi se spava”, Luke Black

4. Latvia – “Aijā”, Sudden Lights

5. Portugal – “Ai Coração”, Mimicat

6. Ireland – “We Are One”, Wild Youth

7. Croatia – “Mama ŠČ!”, Let 3

8. Switzerland – “Watergun”, Remo Forrer

9. Israel – “Unicorn”, Noa Kirel

10. Moldova – “Soarele şi Luna”, Pasha Parfeni

11. Sweden – “Tattoo”, Loreen

12. Azerbaijan – “Tell Me More”, TuralTuranX

13. Czech Republic – “My Sister’s Crown”, Vesna

14. The Netherlands – “Burning Daylight”, Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper

15. Finland – “Cha Cha Cha”, Käärijä

Plus previews of:

France – “Évidemment”, La Zarra (already through to Grand Final)

Germany – “Blood & Glitter”, Lord of the Lost (already through to Grand Final)

Italy – “Due vite”, Marco Mengoni (already through to Grand Final)

Semi-Final Two running order (Thursday 11 May)

1. Denmark – “Breaking My Heart”, Reiley

2. Armenia – “Future Lover”, Brunette

3. Romania – “D.G.T. (Off and On)”, Theodor Andrei

4. Estonia – “Bridges”, Alika

5. Belgium – “Because of You”, Gustaph

6. Cyprus – “Break A Broken Heart”, Andrew Lambrou

7. Iceland – “Power”, Diljá

8. Greece – “What They Say”, Victor Vernicos

9. Poland – “Solo”, Blanka

10. Slovenia – “Carpe Diem”, Joker Out

11. Georgia – “Echo”, Iru

12. San Marino – “Like An Animal”, Piqued Jacks

13. Austria – “Who The Hell Is Edgar?”, Teya and Salen

14. Albania – “Duje”, Albina & Familja Kelmendi

15. Lithuania – “Stay”, Monika Linkytė

16. Australia – “Promise”, Voyager

Plus previews of:

Spain – “Eaea”, Blanca Paloma (already through to Grand Final)

Ukraine – “Heart Of Steel”, Tvorchi (already through to Grand Final)

The UK – “I Wrote A Song”, Mae Muller (already through to Grand Final)

Hosts Rylan and AJ Odudu oversaw proceedings as Eurovision was officially handed over in January from last year’s host city, Turin, to Liverpool, which will become the first UK city to host the contest in 25 years.

Eurovision is taking place in the UK this year due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which won 2022’s competition with its entry “Stefania”, performed by rap group Kalush Orchestra.

The BBC has announced this year’s Eurovision slogan will be ‘United By Music’ to highlight the “incredible power of music to bring communities together”.