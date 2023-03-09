Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller announced as UK’s song contest act
Singer-songwriter Mae Muller has officially been confirmed as the UK’s Eurovision 2023 act.
Zoe Ball announced Muller will represent the UK at Eurovision with her track, “I Wrote A Song”.
The singer is best known for her US top 10 hit “Better Days”, and has previously toured with Little Mix.
“I’m SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK,” Muller said.
“I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.
“I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board.”
Mae Muller said that she wrote the UK’s Eurovision 2023 track “when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships”.
Mae Muller was chosen for Eurovision by the BBC and TaP Music, the management company that helped select last year’s entrant, Sam Ryder.
TaP said of Muller:”We were really taken by its impactful message – ‘songs as a form of therapy’ (a great message for the biggest song contest in the world!) alongside its playful tone and up-tempo fun production.”
Rachel Ashdown, the BBC’s lead commissioning editor for Eurovision, said: “Mae [Muller]’s commitment and drive in representing the UK is undeniably clear and I am certain that she is going to be a brilliant ambassador.”
Eurovision fans are already excited.
Scott Mills will be interviewing Mae Muller on the One Show at 8:55pm on BBC One.
This year’s Eurovision takes place in Liverpool in May, with the UK hosting on behalf of last year’s winner, Ukraine.
The line-up of hosts has already been announced including Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Rylan Clark, and grand finale host Graham Norton.
