Reality TV lovers, rejoice: the UK’s first exclusively gay dating show is coming to the BBC very soon.

This summer, BBC Three’s new dating show I Kissed a Boy will follow 10 single gay men who jet off to romantic Masseria, in the Puglia region of Italy, on their quest to find love.

But there’s a big twist: before even uttering a single word to one another, the contestants looking for their happily-ever-after have to kiss. Cue an epic smooch-a-thon.

The host of the show is bona fide pop princess and longtime LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue, who said that she’s “beyond excited” for audiences to see the reality series, and has promised some “summer loving” when the first episode airs.

I'm beyond excited for you to see this. Are you ready for some Summer loving?



📺COMING SOON to @bbcthree @BBCiPlayer

👬#IKissedABoy — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) March 29, 2023

The show promises to challenge viewers’ preconceptions as “dramatic decisions” reveal “whose spark will ignite, whose eyes might wander and who will end up together.”

When the show was announced last May, Minogue said: “There are millions of people in the UK looking for love. And I believe love is for everyone. So, I am thrilled for a gay dating show to be entering the sea of other dating shows that have existed on TV for years.

“I have been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. My close friends know that my dream job title would be to be Cupid, so this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside, just to be a part of it. Let’s hope there is love, sealed with a kiss.”

No release date has yet been set yet for I Kissed A Boy, although the eight-part show will air on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer.