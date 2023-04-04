Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been praised after fans noticed a pro-trans poster in the background of the animated film’s newly-released trailer.

A second teaser for the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dropped on Tuesday (April 4) ahead of the film’s release in cinemas on 2 June – and it didn’t take long for viewers to spot a brief but unmistakeable nod to the trans community in the previously unseen footage.

Clearly visible in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer is a poster on a wall behind Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) that reads ‘Protect Trans Kids’ over the blue, pink and white transgender pride flag.

While the wider context of the shot is unclear, it appears that Gwen is in a bedroom – and given that the next shot shows her looking at a Polaroid picture of herself and Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Shameik Moore), it’s fair to say that the room may well belong to her.

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in front of a ‘Protect Trans Kids’ poster in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Fans were were quick to spot the trans-inclusive Easter egg and applaud the film for its subtle nod to queer youth.

“Gwen Stacy supports trans rights and ya love to see it!” wrote one Twitter user.

Another commented: “SPIDER-MAN SAID TRANS RIGHTS!!!!!!”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse charted the multiverse adventures of the first biracial Spider-Man, Miles Morales, who was first introduced to Marvel‘s iconic comic book series in 2011 as a successor to the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker.

The film became a critical and box office sensation upon its release in December 2018, grossing more than $384 million (£307,616,885) worldwide against a budget of $90 million (£72,049,500).

It won the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2019 and currently holds a 97 per cent rating on critical aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will see Miles embark on more inter-dimensional antics, with the new trailer teasing the existence of an official team of ‘Spider-Men’ from different universes who appear to come into conflict with the young hero.

The sequel will see Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld return as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively, with Jake Johnson also reprising his role as Peter B Parker. Joining the cast are Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman, and Oscar Isaac as Migeul O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099.

A third instalment in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently slated for release in March 2024.

Last year, Marvel revealed details about the origin story of its first-ever gay Spider-Man, who is set to make his debut in the upcoming fifth issue of the Edge of Spider-Verse comic book.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set for release on 2 June 2023.