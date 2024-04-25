Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse concert to tour across the UK

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Live In Concert is heading across the UK as part of a tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The music from the smash-hit film will be brought to life by a full orchestra, turntables and electronics.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the live concert series from 10am on 26 April via Ticketmaster.

The live concert will have its world premiere in London at the Royal Festival Hall on 30 June.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Live In Concert will then head out on a UK tour, with dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bath and Sheffield.

Fans will get the chance to watch the film in HD on the big screen as the music by Emmy Award-winner Daniel Pemberton is performed live.

This will be played a range of musicians and instrumentalists who will perform music from the film’s score and soundtrack.

The live concert tour will feature a full orchestra, a scratch DJ on turntables, percussion and electronic instruments.

The 2023 film received critical acclaim upon its release and went on to receive Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations and became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The tour follows up the sold-out run of last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Live In Concert shows.

Ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Live In Concert tickets going on sale you can find out presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 26 April via Ticketmaster.

A Ticketmaster presale is currently taking place and you can access it here. You’ll need to log in or sign up to Ticketmaster to access tickets early.