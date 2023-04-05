This gender neutral jewellery collection is here to make a bold and custom statement

NUE Hoops’ new jewellery collection bends style and gender rules so everyone can make a bold accessory statement.

Whether you’re into cute, classic, or dramatic jewellery, accessories are one of the coolest ways to express your identity and up your sartorial game.

And we need only look to some of our favourite gender-bending fashion stars – hello Harry Styles, Tilda Swinton, and Machine Gun Kelly – for proof that.

When it comes to piling on the piercings, layering up necklaces, stacking rings and bracelets, and going crazy over charms, the style and gender rule book has been thrown out the window.

Unisex jewellery is hardly a new trend, but the latest gender-neutral collection by NUE Hoops has reinvented androgynous accessorising and made it personal.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

NUE Hoops is home to necklaces, chokers and earrings with charms.

Out to redefine our approach to jewellery and empower all genders to get creative by curating pieces to reflect their mood, outfit, and personal style NUE Hoops was founded in 2019 by a mother-daughter triptych.

Spotting a niche for modular, playful everyday jewellery that is interchangeable and can be easily customized to stamp your own style, the artisanal jewellery brand is influenced by the world’s greatest non-conforming fashion trailblazers (past and present).

Taking its style cue from legendary pieces like Prince’s symbol earrings to David Bowie’s oversized feather embellished hoops and Grace Jones’ OTT chunky hoops to George Michael’s famed hoop and cross earrings.

NUE Hoops unisex jewellery is big on asymmetrical looks and can be mixed and matched with wild abandon.

NUE Hoops is home to cute, classic, or dramatic jewellery.

What can I get from NUE Hoops?

However, you identify – or refuse to – it’s easy to own your look by adding one of their signature charms to an earring, bracelet, or necklace to give it an instant update.

Among the endless statement-making standouts, we’ve got our eye on their signature pearl choker necklace, chic gold chain and bobble chain necklaces, glam chunky gold hoop earrings, sleek silver hoops, and edgy ear cuffs.

The brand is home to endless statement-making standouts. (NUE Hoops)

Also on our radar is NUE Hoops eclectic assortment of earrings, pendants, and charms which come adorned with baroque pearls, coloured gemstones, and in the form of cool crosses, fierce daggers, smiley faces, chilies, angel wings, and all manner of definition-defining symbols and motifs.

And the best bit is you can shop these individually to create customised earrings, necklaces, and pieces that are as daring and unique as you.

The charm range includes baroque pearls and fierce daggers. (NUE Hoops)

To shop the NUE Hoops unisex collection and create a jewellery wardrobe that gives Harry a run for his bling, click here.

Plus if you sign up to their mailing list from 5 April and across Easter weekend, you’ll receive 20 percent off.

You’ll receive the discount code in your inbox once you’ve signed up and it’s valid on all products on the NUE Hoops website.

To sign up simply head to the NUE Hoops website and fill in your email address.