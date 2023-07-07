A stunning jewellery collection in collaboration with Barbie has been released by Kendra Scott.

The brand has dropped the nine-piece range ahead of the film’s much-anticipated release on 21 July.

They join a number of brands including NYX Cosmetics, Boohoo, Gap and Hot Wheels and in releasing collections inspired by the pop culture icon.

It’s now available to shop exclusively at kendrascott.com.

The brand is popular among celebrities including Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and Lizzo, who have all repped her designs.

Even Paris Hilton commented on the Barbie collab announcement post on Instagram, writing: “Cute.”

“Barbie left an impression on me as a little girl,” Scott said. “She let the world know that you could be anything you wanted to, but what was most important, more than any job or outfit, was being yourself.”

Barbie logo earrings from the Kendra Scott capsule collection.

So what can you get from the Kendra Scott x Barbie range?

First up is the necklace offering, with four to choose from. This includes the reversible Elisa Satellite necklace, which is available in gold or silver.

The necklace features a pink iridescent glitter glass design with Barbie’s signature logo.

There’s also a link and chain necklace in gold, with touches of pink crystal alongside the classic Barbie script at the centre.

Finishing up the necklace offering is a charm one inspired by the doll’s accessories, with a pearl, high heel shoe and Barbie’s silhouette that can be interchanged.

One of the Barbie necklaces from Kendra Scott’s collection.

The bracelet offering includes the Elaine Satellite reversible design, featuring the same pink iridescent glitter glass Barbie logo, which is available in both gold or silver.

The third option is a gold charm bracelet, with seven different charms inspired by the pop culture icon.

The charm bracelet from the Kendra Scott x Barbie collection.

Finishing up the capsule collection is earrings. This includes gold hoops embellished with pink crystals, gold drop earrings in pink iridescent glitter glass and a Barbie silhouette, and Barbie logo gold studs.

Then there’s the gold stud earrings in pink iridescent glitter glass that are giving back with every purchase.

For every purchase of the Scott Emilie stud earrings, the brand is donating 20 percent of the purchase price to the Barbie™ Dream Gap Project.

For every purchase of the Scott Emilie stud earrings the brand is giving back.

The project supports the efforts of Girls Inc. to ensure that a new generation of girl leaders grow up strong, smart, and bold.

You can shop the entire nine-piece Kendra Scott x Barbie range at kendrascott.com.