This sustainable jewellery brand is one of the star’s of Emily in Paris

Sustainable jewellery brand Ottoman Hands is a favourite of Netflix’s hit series, Emily in Paris.

If you’ve spotted the jewellery worn by Lily Collins and Ashley Park aka Emily and Mindy in the series and wondered where they’re from, then we’ve got you covered.

The brand first appeared on the show’s second season and recently returned for its third outing, which became one of the streaming service’s most-watched.

From earrings to rings and necklaces, fans of the series can get the exact same pieces from ottomanhands.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The pieces worn by the title character in Emily in Paris include the Aristea Pearl and Gold Bead Hoop Earrings, which are priced at £60.

Collins, who plays Emily, has also repped the £28 Jale Antique Gold Hoop Earrings and Tesoro Hand-Hammered Chain Drop Earrings, which are £40.

Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins wears pieces from Ottoman Hands. (Netflix)

Meanwhile Ashley Park’s character, Mindy wears two pairs of earrings including the Myia Gold Coin Front Hoop Earrings, which are priced at £49 and Aegina Gold Pull Through Hoop Earrings for £45.

She also wears pieces from other ranges including the Myrine Chain Necklace and Horai Textured Stacking Ring.

Ashley Park’s character Mindy wears pieces from Ottoman Hands in the hit Netflix series. (Netflix)

The handcrafted jewellery is inspired by antique and vintage pieces with a “contemporary twist” for every day wear.

They’re created using recycled metals and have also appeared in hit series including Sex Education and House of the Dragon.

The female-owned business was founded by designer Deniz Gurdal in 2010 and they’ve previously partnered with charities including Trillion Trees and Work for Good.

The brand says: “We believe in forever jewellery, creating timeless designs, beyond ephemeral trends, that can be worn season after season.”

Shoppers who sign up to the Ottoman Hands newsletter will receive 10 percent off their first order, which will be sent to your inbox.

To shop the entire range and get 10 percent off your first order head to ottomanhands.com.

Emily in Paris makeup artist reveals beauty secrets

Aurélie Payen who’s the head makeup artist on the show recently revealed some tips and tricks to perfect the “French-girl look”.

In an interview with Page Six, Payen said: “I really work closely with Lily [Collins] and her hairstylist”, with Collins playing a part in choosing bold lipsticks for the latest season of the show.

Some products highlighted by Payen include Payot face mist, which she “really loves using” for prep, touch-ups and post-makeup removal.

“If you want to have the French-girl look, working with a lot of blush [will] give glow,” Payen said. “You can also put some blush on the nose as well to give that little sunshine [look] on your face.”

For this, she recommends, Chanel’s No. 1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm, which is available in six shades.

Payen added that her team uses a range of foundations, including Armani’s light formula, the Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation.

“I don’t like heavy makeup, so I really want to work with foundation that I can mix with concealer and apply with little touches,” she said.