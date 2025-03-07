Dylan Mulvaney has recalled her former job at Lush cosmetics being a “safe” space for her “awakward feminine 16-year-old” self to feel “accepted”. It comes after the star revealed she has launched her very own Lush bath bomb collaboration.

The trans activist is on the cusp of her debut book, Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer, which documents her first year of transitioning and how she managed to experience trans joy “after extreme pain”.

In light of her upcoming memoir, Mulvaney has partnered with her former workplace to collaborate on her very own bath bomb. Aptly titled “Late Bloomer”, the limited-edition bath bomb features “feel-good florals, gorgeous pink luster and Softy’s crisp rose and subtle citrus perfume”.

In a Thursday (6 March) social media post, Mulvaney announced the new collab with Lush US, explaining her very full-circle history. “I, Dylan Mulvaney, have my very own Lush bath bomb,” she began.

“I worked at Lush when I was an awkward feminine 16-year-old,” she recalled. “I spent every single dollar I made on bath bombs, and I would show up to work in my leggings and my crop tops and it was one of the only places that I felt safe and accepted as a queer teen.

“To know that they not only accepted me back then but over 10 years later are showing up for me in such a major way, I can’t even wrap my head around it… Agreeing to this was the easiest decision I’ve ever made.”

Mulvaney’s “Late Bloomer” bath bomb is a stunning floral display. (Lush US)

The brand is also donating 75 per cent of the purchase price (not including taxes), to support trans led organisations “working to ensure that trans people thrive”, as per the website. The Late Bloomer bath bomb is available online and in US stores now.

The “Days of Girlhood” hitmaker’s upcoming book release is a collection of journal entries from her first-year transition. Mulvaney announced a social media announcement video on 25 September.

The content creator-turned-author said that her book addresses “some of the messier moments” that she “couldn’t talk about” on social media, “like doing ayahuasca and being kissed as a girl for the first time“.

“But more than anything, it is about how I rediscovered trans joy after extreme pain,” she said in the announcement video. The star worked on the book for over two years and expressed at the time that she couldn’t “wait to share it” with her fans.

Dylan Mulvaney’s upcoming book Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer is set to be released on 11 March 2025. It is available to pre-order now here.